US in Talks With Venezuela About Providing Temporary Sanctions Relief - Source
US in Talks With Venezuela About Providing Temporary Sanctions Relief - Source
The United States is in talks with Venezuela about potentially providing temporary sanctions relief, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, US media reported the Biden administration was in talks with the government of President Nicolas Maduro regarding potentially lifting sanctions imposed on Venezuela in exchange for Caracas holding fair elections. According to the source, the Biden administration informed the Venezuelan opposition about its plan but they rejected the idea, claiming the Maduro government has not offered any concessions. However, the pressure from the European Union is strong to lift the sanctions, the source said, which estimated the United States may follow through with its plan by January or sooner.
01:48 GMT 24.08.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is in talks with Venezuela about potentially providing temporary sanctions relief, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, US media reported the Biden administration was in talks with the government of President Nicolas Maduro regarding potentially lifting sanctions imposed on Venezuela in exchange for Caracas holding fair elections.
According to the source, the Biden administration informed the Venezuelan opposition about its plan but they rejected the idea, claiming the Maduro government has not offered any concessions.
However, the pressure from the European Union is strong to lift the sanctions, the source said, which estimated the United States may follow through with its plan by January or sooner.
The United States partially lifted sanctions it imposed on Venezuela after the government released seven US citizens from prison and resumed talks with the opposition that resulted in reaching an agreement to address the humanitarian crisis in the country and to continue talks focused on holding elections in 2024.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it would provide additional sanctions relief if Venezuela took other significant steps, such as holding free and fair elections.

