US-South Korea-Japan Cooperation Promotes US Policy on Deterring Russia - Moscow

Political and military interaction between the United States, South Korea and Japan promotes Washington's policy on deterring Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Zakharova was commenting on the Camp David summit between leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan held last week. The spokeswoman added that the summit's agreements are "of confrontational nature" aimed at escalating situation in Asia-Pacific under the pretext of "response to global challenges and threats, including North Korea's nuclear missile program." The spokeswoman also said that Seoul’s unfriendly policy towards regional countries "leads to further deterioration of bilateral relations" between South Korea and its neighbors. Zakharova also commented on South Korea’s support for Ukraine. "Further support for the criminal Kiev regime in any form, including the provision of military assistance, as well as the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia, will not go unanswered," Zakharova said.

