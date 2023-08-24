https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/us-south-korea-japan-cooperation-promotes-us-policy-on-deterring-russia---moscow-1112856055.html
US-South Korea-Japan Cooperation Promotes US Policy on Deterring Russia - Moscow



MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Political and military interaction between the United States, South Korea and Japan promotes Washington's policy on deterring Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Zakharova was commenting on the Camp David summit between leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan held last week.
"We closely followed the course of the trilateral summit of the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan at Camp David on August 18 this year, the results of which, according to a number of participants, opened a ‘new era’ of cooperation between these countries," Zakharova told Sputnik.
The spokeswoman added that the summit's agreements are "of confrontational nature" aimed at escalating situation in Asia-Pacific under the pretext of "response to global challenges and threats, including North Korea's nuclear missile program."
"Judging by the declared goals and objectives of the updated ‘triangle’, which is on a par with such narrow-bloc projects of the United States as AUKUS and QUAD, the military-political interaction of the three countries is designed to promote the key principles of the American hegemony, including the containment of Russia and China, to force sovereign powers to obey the notorious rules-based order," Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman also said that Seoul’s unfriendly policy towards regional countries "leads to further deterioration of bilateral relations" between South Korea and its neighbors.
Zakharova also commented on South Korea’s support for Ukraine.
"Further support for the criminal Kiev regime in any form, including the provision of military assistance, as well as the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia, will not go unanswered," Zakharova said.