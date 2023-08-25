https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/brics-announces-expansion-invites-new-members-1112862491.html
BRICS Announces Expansion, Invites New Members
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the GOP debate.
Angie Wong - JournalistSourabh Gupta - Senior Asia-Pacific International Relations Policy SpecialistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe show begins with journalist Angie Wong joining The Final Countdown from Milwaukee to break down the winners and losers of the GOP debate and also to discuss Trump preparing to surrender at the Fulton County Jail.The second hour kicks off with Senior Asia-Pacific International Relations Policy Specialist Sourabh Gupta who joins to share his perspective on the potential new members of BRICS.The show closes with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda speaking to The Final Countdown about Prigozhin and the ongoing battles in the Donbass region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
05:35 GMT 25.08.2023 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 25.08.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the GOP debate.
Sourabh Gupta - Senior Asia-Pacific International Relations Policy Specialist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
The show begins with journalist Angie Wong joining The Final Countdown from Milwaukee to break down the winners and losers of the GOP debate and also to discuss Trump preparing to surrender at the Fulton County Jail.
The second hour kicks off with Senior Asia-Pacific International Relations Policy Specialist Sourabh Gupta who joins to share his perspective on the potential new members of BRICS.
The show closes with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda speaking to The Final Countdown about Prigozhin and the ongoing battles in the Donbass region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM