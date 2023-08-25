https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/brics-summit-presents-a-potential-break-with-us-imperialism-1112868782.html

BRICS Summit Presents a Potential Break With US Imperialism

BRICS Summit Presents a Potential Break With US Imperialism

Prigozhin's Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, Latin America Elections Reflect Political Shift, Texas Takes Over Houston School District

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss a plane crash involving the private plane of Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin outside of Moscow, why reports about the death of Prigozhin may be premature considering a similar incident in 2019, and what might happen to the Wagner Group in the aftermath of this crash as it continues to deal with the aftermath of the aborted mutiny in Russia.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People’s Dispatch and sociologist to discuss the election of Bernardo Arévalo in Guatemala’s runoff presidential election, why his victory is significant considering Guatemala’s historical position in imperialism, the victory of right-wing libertarian Javier Milei in Argentina’s presidential primaries and how his victory is in part a response to the economic crisis imposed on the country by the IMF, and how recent elections in Latin America are likely to affect the broader geopolitics of the region.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brianna Griffith, journalist with Liberation News to discuss the takeover of the Houston Independent School District by the state of Texas, how the groundwork for this takeover was laid years before it happened and what changes the state is making, how these changes will serve to disenfranchise voters in the school district and introduce more policing and surveillance in schools, how this fits into broader debates about education taking place all over the country, and how communities are fighting back against this takeover.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and author of Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy to discuss the recently concluded BRICS summit in South Africa and the expansion of the group with the admission of six countries, how the economic bloc could affect the dollar system if it were to attempt to implement its own currency, why BRICS has the potential to upend the financial system and implement a more productive economic model, and US imperialism is unlikely to go down without lashing out at the emergence of a new system.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

