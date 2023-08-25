https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/british-museum-director-resigns-amid-scandal-over-stolen-artifacts-1112896023.html

British Museum Director Resigns Amid Scandal Over Stolen Artifacts

Hartwig Fischer announced on Friday he would step down as director of the British Museum after seven years at the helm. It is connected to Fischer’s poor handling of revelations that artifacts had been stolen from the museum.

Hartwig Fischer announced on Friday he would step down as director of the British Museum after seven years at the helm of the London historical institution. The resignation is connected to Fischer’s poor handling of revelations that artifacts had been stolen from the museum.He also offered an apology to antiques dealer Ittai Gradel for dismissing his claims and saying there was “no evidence to substantiate the allegations” that objects stolen from the museum were being sold on eBay."That is the last thing I would want. Over the last seven years I have been privileged to work with some of the most talented and dedicated public servants. The British Museum is an amazing institution, and it has been the honor of my life to lead it."Fischer’s resignation comes after revelations in 2021 that several treasures held by the museum had been stolen and sold online. After Gradel made the discovery and warned the museum, he accused Fischer of “sweeping it all under the carpet” in a subsequent investigation.The stolen items dated from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD and included gold, jewelry, and gems made of semi-precious stones, most of which were kept in a storeroom, not on the museum floor. More than 1,500 items are missing and none have been recovered as of yet.Last week, the popular London historical attraction fired several staff in connection with the thefts, although no charges have been levied against anyone for the thefts.

