China Testing World's Most Powerful Coil Gun - Reports

China is testing the world's largest coil gun that is capable of accelerating a projectile weighing over 100 kilograms to a speed of 700 kilometers per hour in less than 0.05 seconds, Chinese media reported on Friday.
The coil gun, also known as a Gauss gun, or a magnetic accelerator, is reportedly equipped with a number of coils arranged along its barrel and energized one after another to create a magnetic field capable of propelling projectiles. The 124-kilogram projectile is said to be the heaviest ever used in such an experiment. The tests are performed by a team of scientists from the Chinese navy. The scientists have not disclosed the exact characteristics of the coil gun nor when it will be set in operation, but said that a projectile launched by such a gun can hit a target at a distance of several kilometers. The projectile is reportedly equipped with sensors protected from electromagnetic radiation, which enables the operator to collect information about its flight. The weapon will help the Chinese armed forces to change the nature of combat as it will increase the speed and accuracy of the projectile together with the reliability and safety of the shot, Guan also said. The experience gained in testing the gun can also be used in launching near-Earth satellites and high-speed rockets, the scientist added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China is testing the world's largest coil gun that is capable of accelerating a projectile weighing over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) to a speed of 700 kilometers per hour (435 miles per hour) in less than 0.05 seconds, Chinese media reported on Friday.
The coil gun, also known as a Gauss gun, or a magnetic accelerator, is reportedly equipped with a number of coils arranged along its barrel and energized one after another to create a magnetic field capable of propelling projectiles. The 124-kilogram projectile is said to be the heaviest ever used in such an experiment.
The tests are performed by a team of scientists from the Chinese navy. The scientists have not disclosed the exact characteristics of the coil gun nor when it will be set in operation, but said that a projectile launched by such a gun can hit a target at a distance of several kilometers.
The projectile is reportedly equipped with sensors protected from electromagnetic radiation, which enables the operator to collect information about its flight.
"It [the coil gun] has the potential for revolutionary breakthroughs in terms of speed, range, power, accuracy, safety, flexibility and reliability," professor Guan Xiaocun, the leader of the scientific team, was quoted as saying.
The weapon will help the Chinese armed forces to change the nature of combat as it will increase the speed and accuracy of the projectile together with the reliability and safety of the shot, Guan also said. The experience gained in testing the gun can also be used in launching near-Earth satellites and high-speed rockets, the scientist added.
Similar tests were performed by the United States at the Sandia National Laboratories in the 2000s. There, a 120mm-calibre electromagnetic coil mortar reportedly managed to fire a projectile weighing 18 kilograms.