https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/finland-approves-18th-aid-package-to-ukraine-worth-101mln-1112885755.html

Finland Approves 18th Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $101Mln

Finland Approves 18th Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $101Mln

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto approved on Friday its 18th aid package to Ukraine worth about 94 million euros ($101.5 million), bringing the total amount of Finland's aid to the country to nearly 1.3 billion euros, the Finnish Defense Ministry said.

2023-08-25T12:27+0000

2023-08-25T12:27+0000

2023-08-25T12:27+0000

world

finland

ukraine

aid

finnish defense ministry

sauli niinisto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104621/27/1046212774_0:126:2409:1481_1920x0_80_0_0_626040db3003626d1ba2ce5205a7b493.jpg

"This will be the 18th package of defense materiel to Ukraine. Replacing the defense materiel capabilities contained in this package will cost Finland an estimated EUR 94 million. The combined replacement value of all defense materiel packages delivered so far is about EUR 1.3 billion," a statement by the ministry read. The ministry, "for operational reasons," did not provide further details on the package's content or on when and how it is going to be delivered. On Wednesday, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Niinisto announced the package, saying that it would include heavy weaponry and munitions. The Finnish government said, commenting on the announcement, that Ukraine is Finland's largest partner country in development cooperation. Finland is also preparing to help with Ukraine's reconstruction, the authorities added. Western allies began delivering weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation there in February 2022. Their support has evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/biden-asks-congress-for-13-billion-in-new-ukraine-military-aid-as-opposition-grows-1112520195.html

finland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

aid package to ukraine, finnish president sauli niinisto, finnish defense ministry