First Republican Debate: Winners and Losers

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a review of the first GOP debate and the BRICS summit.

2023-08-25T05:12+0000

Koffi Kouakou: Africa Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of JohannesburgSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines’s team spoke to Africa Analyst Koffi Kouakou about the BRICS summit and the announcement of the economic bloc's expansion, which includes several nations from around the globe.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by lawyer Steve Gill to discuss the first Republican debate's biggest winners and losers, along with a discussion on former President Donald Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson.In the third hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the crash of a private jet where Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among the passengers and the latest from the frontlines in Donbass.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

