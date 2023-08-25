https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/former-cia-analyst-sarkozy-can-say-i-told-you-so-on-ukraine-this-winter-as-europeans-freeze-1112893127.html

Former CIA Analyst: Sarkozy Can Say ‘I Told You So’ on Ukraine This Winter as Europeans Freeze

While those in the West might object to Sarkozy’s frank assessment, soon the wisdom of his words will be proven as they are forced to choose between peaceful coexistence with Russia or supplying Kiev with nuclear weapons.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy recently attracted ire from Western ideologues for pointing out that Europe and Russia will have to live together after the present conflict in Ukraine is over and that the only way to end that conflict is to recognize that Moscow has legitimate security concerns and red lines.Radio Sputnik spoke about the situation with Ray McGovern, who served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, during which his duties included chairing the National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President's Daily Brief. In January of 2003, he co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).“It's going to be a very long, cold winter in Europe, ‘Old Europe’, as well as ‘New Europe’ - the New Europe being Poland - all the ones that are militating for a real, real battle with Russia, the Baltic states, for example. And when people kind of realize because they feel cold - in other words, they feel something physical to all this - they're going to ask: ‘well, why is it that we don't have cheap Russian gas anymore?’ ‘Why is it that the sanctions are hurting us more than they're hurting the Russians?’ ‘Why is it that we can't even sell much to Russia anymore?’ They're going to ask these questions, and Sarkozy is going to be the wise man. He's going to say, ‘well, I told you so’, and maybe, just maybe, these politicians that are really pretty, pretty unknowledgeable - political hacks is what we're going to call them - that are now in charge in Berlin and in Paris, may be on their way out,” McGovern said. “I think that may happen as soon as it gets cold.”The former CIA analyst turned to a particular statement by Sarkozy in which he said that the two sides should engage in discussion “to see at least if we can get out of it other than by annihilating either Ukraine or Russia.”McGovern called it a “poor choice of words,” but noted that doing just that has always been the goal of Western support for Ukraine since the 2014 Euromaidan coup that brought the present ultra-nationalist government into power.“And now we have other people saying, ‘yeah, well, the Ukrainians still have some young kids and some old guys like me, we’ll throw them into battle and see what happens’. That's awfully cynical. And worse still, we have headlines that are saying, ‘you know, it looks like the Ukrainians are getting a little cowardly, they're showing casualty averseness, they are averse to casualties’. My God. I mean, is it 300,000, conservatively estimated? Isn't that enough? There have got to be more casualties? You know, they're proving the truth of the early adage that ‘we're going to fight this thing till the last Ukrainian,’” McGovern said.The hosts asked McGovern about a recent article in which he suggested that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan might resort to “mini-nukes” like the low-yield tactical nuclear warheads the US has developed in recent years if all other attempts to defeat Russia by arming Ukraine with conventional weapons fail.“My point here is they have a personal stake in this. And that is that the election is coming up, and there's a lot of evidence that not only Hunter Biden, but his dad too, were deep into bribery and graft. Okay. Blinken started this campaign where 51 intelligence managers said, ‘[the story about] Hunter's laptop smells of Russian disinformation. All the earmarks of a Russian [op]’. Okay, so who did that? Blinken did that and it's provable. Now, how about Sullivan? He’s responsible for the whole Russiagate thing. In other words: the DNC hack? There was none - and it's provable now by sworn testimony. So all four of these guys have to worry about,” McGovern said, suggesting an incoming Republican administration might seek to prosecute them.McGovern noted that there are some speculation and rumors that one reason Biden has pushed so hard to keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government alive is that Kiev has some kind of damning dirt on the Bidens, especially concerning Hunter’s time on the board of Burisma, a gas company that did business in Ukraine and which was investigated by the Ukrainian government.“I certainly wouldn't rule it out. I mean, unless they burned all the information as soon as Zelensky came in, the records on Burisma and all that skullduggery that was going on there, they must indicate what our Congress is now unveiling. And that is, you know, all kinds of bribery took place. And, you know, you don't give a guy like Hunter Biden a job on the board of Burisma and pay millions of dollars unless you're getting something for it.”

