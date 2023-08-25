https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/japan-urges-us-to-strengthen-safety-measures-of-its-uavs---defense-minister-1112876038.html
Japan Urges US to Strengthen Safety Measures of Its UAVs - Defense Minister
Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada has called on the United States to take all necessary safety measures in regard to its MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance-attack drones after one such UAV rolled off the runway at an airbase of Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF).
"We call on the US to take all necessary measures to strengthen the safety of its aerial vessels. It is crucial to avoid creating disturbance among the local population," the minister said at a press conference. The incident with the US MQ-9 Reaper UAV occurred on Tuesday at the JSDF naval base of Kanoya. After landing, the drone rolled off the landing strip. No injuries were reported after the incident, but the base's command had to close the runway for three hours. There is no information concerning the reasons for the accident. Eight US MQ-9 Reaper drones have been based at the Kanoya base in Kagoshima Prefecture on Kyushu Island since last November.
Japan Urges US to Strengthen Safety Measures of Its UAVs - Defense Minister
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada has called on the United States to take all necessary safety measures in regard to its MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance-attack drones after one such UAV rolled off the runway at an airbase of Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF).
"We call on the US to take all necessary measures to strengthen the safety of its aerial vessels. It is crucial to avoid creating disturbance among the local population," the minister said at a press conference.
The incident with the US MQ-9 Reaper UAV
occurred on Tuesday at the JSDF naval base of Kanoya. After landing, the drone rolled off the landing strip. No injuries were reported after the incident, but the base's command had to close the runway for three hours. There is no information concerning the reasons for the accident.
Eight US MQ-9 Reaper drones have been based at the Kanoya base in Kagoshima Prefecture on Kyushu Island since last November.