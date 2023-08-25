International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/japan-urges-us-to-strengthen-safety-measures-of-its-uavs---defense-minister-1112876038.html
Japan Urges US to Strengthen Safety Measures of Its UAVs - Defense Minister
Japan Urges US to Strengthen Safety Measures of Its UAVs - Defense Minister
Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada has called on the United States to take all necessary safety measures in regard to its MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance-attack drones after one such UAV rolled off the runway at an airbase of Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF).
2023-08-25T06:17+0000
2023-08-25T06:17+0000
military
japan
kagoshima prefecture
japanese self defense force (jsdf)
mq-9 reaper
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104686/32/1046863247_0:160:2100:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_2ad6d8bdbf43242939fe8c317b95dcbf.jpg
"We call on the US to take all necessary measures to strengthen the safety of its aerial vessels. It is crucial to avoid creating disturbance among the local population," the minister said at a press conference. The incident with the US MQ-9 Reaper UAV occurred on Tuesday at the JSDF naval base of Kanoya. After landing, the drone rolled off the landing strip. No injuries were reported after the incident, but the base's command had to close the runway for three hours. There is no information concerning the reasons for the accident. Eight US MQ-9 Reaper drones have been based at the Kanoya base in Kagoshima Prefecture on Kyushu Island since last November.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230314/what-is-the-us-air-forces-mq-9-reaper-drone-at-center-of-the-black-sea-incident-1108400245.html
japan
kagoshima prefecture
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104686/32/1046863247_50:0:2050:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_43cf78a6406bab2099f260064dd74d6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan urges us, japanese minister of defense yasukazu hamada, mq-9 reaper reconnaissance-attack drones
japan urges us, japanese minister of defense yasukazu hamada, mq-9 reaper reconnaissance-attack drones

Japan Urges US to Strengthen Safety Measures of Its UAVs - Defense Minister

06:17 GMT 25.08.2023
© WikipediaAn MQ-9 Reaper, a hunter-killer surveillance UAV
An MQ-9 Reaper, a hunter-killer surveillance UAV - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
© Wikipedia
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada has called on the United States to take all necessary safety measures in regard to its MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance-attack drones after one such UAV rolled off the runway at an airbase of Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF).
"We call on the US to take all necessary measures to strengthen the safety of its aerial vessels. It is crucial to avoid creating disturbance among the local population," the minister said at a press conference.
The incident with the US MQ-9 Reaper UAV occurred on Tuesday at the JSDF naval base of Kanoya. After landing, the drone rolled off the landing strip. No injuries were reported after the incident, but the base's command had to close the runway for three hours. There is no information concerning the reasons for the accident.
An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
What is the US Air Force’s MQ-9 Reaper Drone at Center of Black Sea Incident?
14 March, 21:43 GMT
Eight US MQ-9 Reaper drones have been based at the Kanoya base in Kagoshima Prefecture on Kyushu Island since last November.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала