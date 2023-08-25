https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/louisiana-authorities-order-evacuation-due-to-fire-at-marathon-petroleum-refinery-1112897688.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The authorities in the US state of Louisiana on Friday ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents living near the Marathon Petroleum Garyville refinery due to fire at the facility.
"As a precautionary measure, St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard has issued an emergency declaration and is issuing a mandatory evacuation for all residents within a two-mile radius of the part closest to Marathon Petroleum Garyville refinery," the authorities said in a statement.
Shelter is being provided to all residents who have been evacuated, the authorities highlighted.
Marathon Petroleum tried to reassure the public by saying that special crews are responding to a leak of the liquid naphtha, which can be used as fuel, according to US media.
The release and the fire are contained within the refinery’s property and there have been no injuries, the reports said.
Several local schools have been evacuated while others remain under orders to shelter in place, the reports added.