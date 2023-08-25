https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/niger-military-leaders-give-french-german--us-ambassadors-48-hours-to-leave-country-1112900038.html

Niger Military Leaders Give French, German & US Ambassadors 48 Hours to Leave Country

The military government of Niger has ordered the French ambassador to Niamey to leave the country. The French government says they have no authority to do that.

The Nigerien military leadership that ousted the Bazoum government of Niger in July ordered the French, German and American ambassadors to Niamey to leave the country within 48 hours.The first of the orders came against French Ambassador Sylvain Itte, who reportedly declined to respond to an invitation to speak with the country’s new foreign minister, according to the Niger government. Officials also cited “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger,” in deciding to expel Itte.The decision comes after a series of protests by citizens against the continued French presence in the area and statements by the military leaders against the former colonial power.In response, the French foreign ministry said that “putschists have no authority,” to demand its ambassador to leave. Not long after reports surfaced of the order for Itte's departure, the Nigerien leadership issued the same 48-hour order to the ambassadors of Germany, the US and its own envoys in the country.In late July, the military leadership of Niger deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, one of three similar events in the area in as many years. Burkina Faso and Mali also experienced military takeovers in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Both of those countries also expelled French troops from their borders.France has called for the restoration of the Bazoum administration. It has also supported the Economic Communist of West African States (ECOWAS) which has imposed sanctions on Niger and has threatened military action to “restore constitutional order.”Niger has accused ECOWAS of being in the pocket of France and recently announced that they will allow the militaries of Burkina Faso and Mali to operate within Nigerien borders in the event of a military conflict, both have pledged to protect Niger from military intervention.“[Burkina Faso and Mali] warn of the disastrous consequences of military intervention in Niger, which could destabilize the entire region as NATO’s unilateral intervention in Libya did, which led to the spread of terrorism in the Sahel and West Africa,” the statement said.

