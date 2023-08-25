https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russia-could-send-new-mission-to-south-pole-of-moon-in-2025-2026---roscosmos-1112879760.html

Russia Could Send New Mission to South Pole of Moon in 2025-2026 - Roscosmos

Russia Could Send New Mission to South Pole of Moon in 2025-2026 - Roscosmos

Russia could send another mission to the Moon's South Pole in 2025-2026, as scientists are eager to continue lunar projects, head of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov said on Friday.

2023-08-25T10:20+0000

2023-08-25T10:20+0000

2023-08-25T10:20+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

russia

roscosmos

moon mission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112589920_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f11b4ba2f058854988d1c3bfe83d0ce5.jpg

Russia could send another mission to the Moon's South Pole in 2025-2026, as scientists are eager to continue lunar projects, head of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov said on Friday.Borisov noted that the unfinished mission of the station does not put on hold the prospects for the exploration of the Moon. "There is no need to make a tragedy out of this, we need to draw conclusions and continue working in this direction," Borisov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/russias-luna-25-module-makes-first-measurements-in-moon-orbit-1112729749.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new mission to south pole of moon, russian state space, lunar projects