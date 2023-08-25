https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-embassy-slams-us-sanctioning-artek-camp-as-desire-to-get-back-at-most-vulnerable-1112872999.html

Russian Embassy Slams US Sanctioning Artek Camp as 'Desire to Get Back at Most Vulnerable'

Russian Embassy Slams US Sanctioning Artek Camp as 'Desire to Get Back at Most Vulnerable'

The Russian Embassy in the US condemned US sanctions placed on 11 Russian individuals and the International Children's Center Artek in Crimea.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Treasury Department sanctioned 11 individuals in Russia and the Artek camp. The embassy said the new round of US sanctions came "under the guise of protecting the rights of minors." "Washington, among other things, imposes restrictions against the International Children's Center 'Artek.' What is this, if not the desire to get back at the most vulnerable? At those, whose parents’ homes for more than nine years have been brutally bombarded by neo-Nazis, meticulously nurtured by the collective West," the statement said.The embassy said that Washington's "attempts to position itself as one of the major advocates of children's interests are baseless, both de facto and de jure" as the US has yet to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which sets the basic standards for the comprehensive protection of children. The mission urged the US authorities "to stop its cynical use of children's issues to settle geopolitical scores" and "take a critical look at their own actions, including the supply of heavy weapons to Kiev, which results inter alia in killing children and destroying civil infrastructure," including kindergartens, schools and hospitals. In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was not a party to the ICC and did not recognize its jurisdiction while also rejecting the deportation accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in June that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, a United Kingdom citizen of Pakistani origin, bypassed all procedures to move with unprecedented speed to "concoct the warrant" against the Russian president and the rights commissioner. In July, Lvova-Belova said her agency had facilitated a reunion of 25 children with their relatives living in Ukraine and other countries. She also stressed that Ukraine had overstated the number of children evacuated to Russia and had misled the international community about Russia's efforts on reunification.

