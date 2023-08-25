https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-forces-obliterate-ukrainian-assault-units-in-rabotino-1112881608.html
Russian Forces Obliterate Ukrainian Assault Units in Rabotino
Ukrainian assault units that managed to reach the first line of defense in the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region were completely annihilated by Russian forces, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said on Friday.
"Yesterday, at the cost of colossal losses, they managed to break through the first defensive line of technical barriers, but they are advancing primarily without artillery support. As a result, the enemy assault groups that reached the first line yesterday were completely destroyed overnight," Balitsky wrote.According to him, for several days Rabotino has remained one of the most intense sectors on the front lines in the Zaporozhye direction, where the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces spare no effort to risk the lives of their soldiers.Ukrainian forces have been shelling and attacking Rabotino for over two months. There is not a single intact house left in the village. As one soldier of the Russian Army's "Osman" special forces unit with the call sign "Gorets" explained to Sputnik, the Ukrainian Army is fighting fiercely for this settlement in order to secure a path to Tokmak. Russian units are successfully countering these plans.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) – Assault units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that managed to reach the first line of defense in the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region were completely annihilated by Russian forces, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.
"Yesterday, at the cost of colossal losses, they managed to break through the first defensive line of technical barriers, but they are advancing primarily without artillery support. As a result, the enemy assault groups that reached the first line yesterday were completely destroyed overnight," Balitsky wrote.
According to him, for several days Rabotino has remained one of the most intense sectors
on the front lines in the Zaporozhye direction, where the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces spare no effort
to risk the lives of their soldiers.
"The situation is undoubtedly tense. The enemy is trying to wear down our defenses with constant acts of self-destruction, but our guys are putting up such fierce resistance that the enemy's command can't keep up with the replacement of its soldiers and Western equipment, which burns as well as any other," Balitsky stressed.
Ukrainian forces have been shelling and attacking Rabotino for over two months. There is not a single intact house left in the village. As one soldier of the Russian Army's "Osman" special forces unit with the call sign "Gorets" explained to Sputnik, the Ukrainian Army is fighting fiercely for this settlement in order to secure a path to Tokmak. Russian units are successfully countering these plans.