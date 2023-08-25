https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/scientists-suggest-orcas-not-attacking-boats-but-playing-as-a-kind-of-whale-cultural-fad-1112899843.html

Scientists Suggest Orcas Not ‘Attacking’ Boats But ‘Playing’ as a Kind of Whale ‘Cultural Fad’

Scientists Suggest Orcas Not ‘Attacking’ Boats But ‘Playing’ as a Kind of Whale ‘Cultural Fad’

A number of incidents have caught the attention of the media in recent months in which boats have suffered damage or even sunk during encounters with orcas. But are they attacks? Some scientists think not.

2023-08-25T21:14+0000

2023-08-25T21:14+0000

2023-08-25T21:12+0000

beyond politics

orca whales

attacks

boats

cultural values

oceanography

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105335/03/1053350366_13:0:1593:889_1920x0_80_0_0_0a4cb0a16fb6b84330ab001acfa4b8a0.jpg

A group of more than 30 marine scientists around the world have signed an open letter denouncing the media treatment of orcas in recent months, warning it could lead to hatred and violence toward the intelligent creatures akin to that which befell sharks after the release of the 1975 thriller film “Jaws.”Since 2020, dozens of incidents involving Iberian orcas, a small population of orcas that live off the coast of Spain and Portugal and dine primarily on bluefin tuna, have resulted in the damaging or sinking of human vessels. They have included repeating head-to-hull contact and even bites being taken out of the boats. These have led to a flurry of media reports about “attacks” by “killer whales” - a popular name for orcas - and a social media frenzy suggesting the marine mammals are the latest part of mother nature to turn hostile to humanity.A smaller left-wing subculture has also emerged suggesting the orcas are potential allies in the struggle of working people against the capitalist billionaire class.“Science cannot yet explain why the Iberian orcas are doing this, although we repeat that it is more likely related to play/socializing than aggression. However, it is unfounded and potentially harmful to the animals to claim it is for revenge for past wrongs or to promote some other melodramatic storyline.”Indeed, it should be noted that a wild orca has not injured a human since 1972 and has never killed one of us. They are among the most intelligent creatures on the planet, one of a handful of species able to pass the mirror test demonstrating self-awareness. Each group of orcas develops its own distinct culture, dialect and hunting techniques.Since these attacks have only concerned the tiny group of Iberian orcas, the scientists suggested the incidents could be a cultural phenomenon among the whales akin to a “fad.”Here’s hoping the orcas don’t discover TikTok, or we could be in real trouble.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200730/washington-state-politicians-fight-navy-weapons-drills-judged-harmful-to-orcas-1080019557.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

orcas; boat attacks; killer whales; fad