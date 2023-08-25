https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/trump-booked-released-from-fulton-county-jail-over-georgia-election-interference-case-1112871222.html

Trump Booked, Released From Fulton County Jail Over Georgia Election Interference Case

Former US President Donald Trump was officially booked into Fulton County Jail late Thursday on 13 charges related to his alleged role in an election meddling scheme in the state of Georgia, jail records revealed.

The jail records showed Trump was booked and released some 20 minutes after his motorcade arrived at the Fulton County Jail, an extremely quick turn around when compared the timing of his fellow co-defendants. Typically, the proceedings take several hours, if not an overnight process.The filing lists Trump's booking number as 2313827. In line with previous steps taken for fellow defendants named in the Georgia indictment, the president also stood for a formal booking photo.Moments after arriving at the Atlanta airport, Trump told reporters at the scene that Thursday marked a "very sad day for America."Trump is now expected to leave Atlanta until at least the first court hearing in September. Trump is also presently dealing with three other indictments that allege a mishandling of classified documents, falsification of business records and the federal case accusing him of election interference.

