International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/trump-booked-released-from-fulton-county-jail-over-georgia-election-interference-case-1112871222.html
Trump Booked, Released From Fulton County Jail Over Georgia Election Interference Case
Trump Booked, Released From Fulton County Jail Over Georgia Election Interference Case
Former US President Donald Trump was officially booked into Fulton County Jail late Thursday on 13 charges related to his alleged role in an election meddling scheme in the state of Georgia, jail records revealed.
2023-08-25T00:39+0000
2023-08-25T01:01+0000
americas
donald trump's indictment
donald trump
georgia
atlanta
fulton county jail
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112871064_0:115:2191:1347_1920x0_80_0_0_3bf8b3d0d6c5ec5d998416b71c339a8a.jpg
The jail records showed Trump was booked and released some 20 minutes after his motorcade arrived at the Fulton County Jail, an extremely quick turn around when compared the timing of his fellow co-defendants. Typically, the proceedings take several hours, if not an overnight process.The filing lists Trump's booking number as 2313827. In line with previous steps taken for fellow defendants named in the Georgia indictment, the president also stood for a formal booking photo.Moments after arriving at the Atlanta airport, Trump told reporters at the scene that Thursday marked a "very sad day for America."Trump is now expected to leave Atlanta until at least the first court hearing in September. Trump is also presently dealing with three other indictments that allege a mishandling of classified documents, falsification of business records and the federal case accusing him of election interference.
americas
georgia
atlanta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112871064_121:0:2068:1460_1920x0_80_0_0_06c2da69a1fa3778f81126bf3501ce50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
former us president donald trump, fulton county jail, trump surrender, election meddling scheme, jail records in fulton county jail
former us president donald trump, fulton county jail, trump surrender, election meddling scheme, jail records in fulton county jail

Trump Booked, Released From Fulton County Jail Over Georgia Election Interference Case

00:39 GMT 25.08.2023 (Updated: 01:01 GMT 25.08.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSFormer US President Donald Trump boards his plane as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others have until August 25, 2023 to surrender at the courthouse after being indicted on 41 counts related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election.
Former US President Donald Trump boards his plane as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others have until August 25, 2023 to surrender at the courthouse after being indicted on 41 counts related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ATLANTA (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump was officially booked into Fulton County Jail late Thursday on 13 charges related to his alleged role in an election meddling scheme in the state of Georgia, jail records revealed.
The jail records showed Trump was booked and released some 20 minutes after his motorcade arrived at the Fulton County Jail, an extremely quick turn around when compared the timing of his fellow co-defendants. Typically, the proceedings take several hours, if not an overnight process.
The filing lists Trump's booking number as 2313827. In line with previous steps taken for fellow defendants named in the Georgia indictment, the president also stood for a formal booking photo.
© Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's OfficeFormer US President Donald Trump was formally booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 24, 2023. The mug shot, taken in relation to his Georgia election interference indictment, marks a first as he hadn't previously taken a booking photo for any of the prior indictment proceedings.
Former US President Donald Trump was formally booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 24, 2023. The mug shot, taken in relation to his Georgia election interference indictment, marks a first as he hadn't previously taken a booking photo for any of the prior indictment proceedings. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Former US President Donald Trump was formally booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 24, 2023. The mug shot, taken in relation to his Georgia election interference indictment, marks a first as he hadn't previously taken a booking photo for any of the prior indictment proceedings.
© Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Moments after arriving at the Atlanta airport, Trump told reporters at the scene that Thursday marked a "very sad day for America."
"It's election interference," Trump said of the latest indictment effort. "I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong at all. And we have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest. So we think it's very dishonest."
Trump is now expected to leave Atlanta until at least the first court hearing in September.

The president's Georgia case marks the fourth indictment and largely stems from a January 2021 phone call Trump had with Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger.

At that time, Trump underscored to the Georgia official that he wanted to find exactly 11,780 votes in his favor, a figure that would have seen the former president claim the state for the 2020 election.

Trump is also presently dealing with three other indictments that allege a mishandling of classified documents, falsification of business records and the federal case accusing him of election interference.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала