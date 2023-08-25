Trump Booked, Released From Fulton County Jail Over Georgia Election Interference Case
00:39 GMT 25.08.2023 (Updated: 01:01 GMT 25.08.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSFormer US President Donald Trump boards his plane as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others have until August 25, 2023 to surrender at the courthouse after being indicted on 41 counts related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election.
ATLANTA (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump was officially booked into Fulton County Jail late Thursday on 13 charges related to his alleged role in an election meddling scheme in the state of Georgia, jail records revealed.
The jail records showed Trump was booked and released some 20 minutes after his motorcade arrived at the Fulton County Jail, an extremely quick turn around when compared the timing of his fellow co-defendants. Typically, the proceedings take several hours, if not an overnight process.
The filing lists Trump's booking number as 2313827. In line with previous steps taken for fellow defendants named in the Georgia indictment, the president also stood for a formal booking photo.
© Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's OfficeFormer US President Donald Trump was formally booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 24, 2023. The mug shot, taken in relation to his Georgia election interference indictment, marks a first as he hadn't previously taken a booking photo for any of the prior indictment proceedings.
Moments after arriving at the Atlanta airport, Trump told reporters at the scene that Thursday marked a "very sad day for America."
"It's election interference," Trump said of the latest indictment effort. "I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong at all. And we have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest. So we think it's very dishonest."
Trump is now expected to leave Atlanta until at least the first court hearing in September.
The president's Georgia case marks the fourth indictment and largely stems from a January 2021 phone call Trump had with Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger.
At that time, Trump underscored to the Georgia official that he wanted to find exactly 11,780 votes in his favor, a figure that would have seen the former president claim the state for the 2020 election.
Trump is also presently dealing with three other indictments that allege a mishandling of classified documents, falsification of business records and the federal case accusing him of election interference.