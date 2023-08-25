https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ukraine-uses-phosphorus-munitions-in-zaporozhye-direction---military-doctor-1112879548.html
Ukraine Uses Phosphorus Munitions in Zaporozhye Direction - Military Doctor
The Ukrainian military used phosphorus in the direction of Zaporozhye, the head of the surgical department of the separate medical battalion of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces told reporters.
The Ukrainian military has used phosphorus in the Zaporozhye direction, the head of the surgical department of the separate medical battalion of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces told reporters. He added that when there is talk in the media about the desire of NATO countries to supply the Kiev regime with new weaponry, it usually begins to be used at the front immediately. "That is, it is already here. It is starting to be used on this very day," he noted.The use of phosphorus shells is prohibited by the Geneva Convention. The use of incendiary munitions, including those containing white phosphorus, is restricted by Protocol III of the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. In particular, it is prohibited where civilians may be harmed. Such munitions cause severe burns and acute poisoning, as well as bone and marrow damage and tissue necrosis. White phosphorus is toxic - the lethal dose for humans is 0.05-0.15 grams.
Phosphorus ammunition is a type of weapon that contains phosphorus compounds that combust upon exposure to air. The use of phosphorus ammunition is controversial due to its potential to cause severe burns and damage to civilians and non-combatants.
in the Zaporozhye direction, the head of the surgical department of the separate medical battalion of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces told reporters.
"The use of phosphorus was detected in the area of Zherebyanka, Pyatikhatki. [...] Thank God, our anesthesiologists identified it in time, this lesion, and measures were quickly taken - evacuation, sanitation," a military doctor working on the front line said.
He added that when there is talk in the media about the desire of NATO countries to supply the Kiev regime with new weaponry, it usually begins to be used at the front immediately.
"That is, it is already here. It is starting to be used on this very day," he noted.
30 August 2022, 04:00 GMT
The use of phosphorus shells is prohibited by the Geneva Convention. The use of incendiary munitions, including those containing white phosphorus, is restricted by Protocol III of the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. In particular, it is prohibited where civilians may be harmed.
Such munitions cause severe burns and acute poisoning, as well as bone and marrow damage and tissue necrosis. White phosphorus is toxic - the lethal dose for humans is 0.05-0.15 grams.