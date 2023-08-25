https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ukraine-uses-phosphorus-munitions-in-zaporozhye-direction---military-doctor-1112879548.html

Ukraine Uses Phosphorus Munitions in Zaporozhye Direction - Military Doctor

Ukraine Uses Phosphorus Munitions in Zaporozhye Direction - Military Doctor

The Ukrainian military used phosphorus in the direction of Zaporozhye, the head of the surgical department of the separate medical battalion of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces told reporters.

2023-08-25T13:42+0000

2023-08-25T13:42+0000

2023-08-25T13:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

nato

ukraine

kiev

zaporozhye

phosphorus bombs

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105469/02/1054690212_0:141:3049:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_9d3ecd610f56abc7696069944ed92d48.jpg

The Ukrainian military has used phosphorus in the Zaporozhye direction, the head of the surgical department of the separate medical battalion of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces told reporters. He added that when there is talk in the media about the desire of NATO countries to supply the Kiev regime with new weaponry, it usually begins to be used at the front immediately. "That is, it is already here. It is starting to be used on this very day," he noted.The use of phosphorus shells is prohibited by the Geneva Convention. The use of incendiary munitions, including those containing white phosphorus, is restricted by Protocol III of the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. In particular, it is prohibited where civilians may be harmed. Such munitions cause severe burns and acute poisoning, as well as bone and marrow damage and tissue necrosis. White phosphorus is toxic - the lethal dose for humans is 0.05-0.15 grams.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220830/cluster-bombs-butterfly-mines-phosphorus-munitions-prohibited-weapons-used-by-ukraine-1100038913.html

ukraine

kiev

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukraine forces using deadly white phosphorus weapons in Zaporozhye Region Injuries from phosphorus are considered harder to treat than conventional burns and require qualified medical assistance. The doctor in the accompanying video says the use of white phosphorus by Ukraine suggests that these weapons were already supplied by NATO. 2023-08-25T13:42+0000 true PT0M39S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

phosphorus, ukrainian military, russian armed forces