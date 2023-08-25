https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/us-military-confirms-f-18-crashed-near-marine-corps-air-station-miramar-in-san-diego-1112896716.html
US Military Confirms F-18 Crashed Near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego
US military confirmed on Friday that an F-18 military jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
"We are aware of an accident involving an F/A-18 Hornet in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar at 11:54 P.M. PST. This aircraft is not part of 3rd MAW but was operating out of MCAS Miramar," the station's press service said in a statement. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and an investigation has begun, the station added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US military confirmed on Friday that an F-18 military jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
“We are aware of an accident involving an F/A-18 Hornet in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar at 11:54 P.M. PST. This aircraft is not part of 3rd MAW but was operating out of MCAS Miramar,” the station’s press service said in a statement.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and an investigation has begun, the station added.