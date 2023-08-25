https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/wagner-boss-plane-crash-gop-debate-sans-trump-brics-expansion-1112870121.html

Wagner Boss Plane Crash; GOP Debate Sans Trump; BRICS Expansion

Wagner Boss Plane Crash; GOP Debate Sans Trump; BRICS Expansion

The leader of the Wagner PMC is missing after a plane crash in Russia.

2023-08-25T04:05+0000

2023-08-25T04:05+0000

2023-08-25T11:27+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

pmc wagner

brics

israel

niger

hawaii

julian assange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112877277_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_160cb4ac7881bafd8b448bee9725bc28.png

Wagner Boss Plane Crash; GOP Debate Sans Trump; BRICS Expansion The leader of the Wagner PMC is missing after a plane crash in Russia.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the GOP political debate and the latest tranche of charges against Trump. Ted Rall said that the debate was not informative and people did not get a chance to get any insight into the candidates due to the prevalence of pro forma narrative and hollow rhetoric.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. The leader of the Wagner PMC was listed among the passengers of the business jet that crashed in Russia's Tver region on Wednesday. Mark says that the Wagner leader had a lot of enemies but the possibility of technical issues causing the crash can not be eliminated. In other news, the expansion of BRICS is important because many of the new members are energy producers.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Hawaii and Haiti. President Biden is still getting attacked for his remarks during his trip to Hawaii. Margaret said that President Biden is not of sound mind and body and that the US government does not care about the citizens of the US.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The White House is setting a new narrative on China arguing that the Chinese economy is crashing. KJ says that most of the metrics mentioned in this report can be applied to Western nations. Additionally, China's economy is set to grow by over 5% this year. This rhetoric boils down to a constant mantra that China is a threat. This is information warfare. The attacks are both racist and unfounded. Also, the GOP debate was about whether China or Russia should be the focus of the US war machine.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The BRICS coalition is expanding and Algerian leaders are meeting with the new Nigerian government. Laith argues that the geographical locations of the new BRICS members are extremely important as the map reveals a giant group of nations expanding from Asia to Africa. Also, the Algerians visiting Niger show that the Africans are uniting against the imperial and colonial powers.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate of the Green Party, joins us to discuss Africa. The Western war against Africa and Humanity has intensified. Ajamu argues that the Western world is in denial that the world is changing and their denial is causing the shift to increase in speed. Also, he says that the Black Misleadership class uses identity politics to obscure issues of economic class. Also, some African leaders are collaborating with Western leaders to loot the continent and may be willing to use military force to protect their interests.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A former French president argues that Europe is living dangerously in supporting the Ukraine conflict. Also, Ray fears a nuclear confrontation could take place in Eastern Europe. Ray argues that when the cold weather causes economic and physical pain in Europe, the pressure from the citizens will become unbearable for the political class. He also says that Ukraine can't last without US financial support and the US election cycle will bring politicians to a hard reality.Randy Credico, satirist, civil rights activist, and host of Live on the Fly on PRN and WBAI and Assange Countdown 2 Freedom podcast joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange supporters held a vigil at Merrick Garland's home to demand that charges be dropped against the Wikileaks founder. Randy says that the US probably does not want Julian Assange on US property. Randy says that another high court decision in the UK may be forthcoming. He also says that it may be up to the CIA whether Assange comes to the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

israel

niger

hawaii

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, gop political debate, charges against trump, the expansion of brics, chinese economy, us war machine, julian assange