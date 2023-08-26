https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/france-and-eu-to-spend-200-million-euros-to-destroy-wine-surpluses-1112903372.html

France and EU to Spend 200 Million Euros to Destroy Wine Surpluses

The French government on Friday announced 200 million euros from an EU fund to eliminate excess wine production in a bid to curb price fluctuations and help producers who are losing revenue due to falling demand.

France's main wine regions, especially Bordeaux, are suffering from falling demand for their products at home and worldwide due to the rising cost of living and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The drop in demand for wine has led to overproduction, plummeting prices and severe financial hardship for one in three winemakers in Bordeaux. French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau announced on Friday that the EU fund earmarked for wine disposal had been increased by the French government from €160 million to €200 million.The alcohol left over after recycling wine will be sold to companies to make non-food products - such as hand sanitizers, detergents and perfumes.

