https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/france-and-eu-to-spend-200-million-euros-to-destroy-wine-surpluses-1112903372.html
France and EU to Spend 200 Million Euros to Destroy Wine Surpluses
France and EU to Spend 200 Million Euros to Destroy Wine Surpluses
The French government on Friday announced 200 million euros from an EU fund to eliminate excess wine production in a bid to curb price fluctuations and help producers who are losing revenue due to falling demand.
2023-08-26T05:39+0000
2023-08-26T05:39+0000
2023-08-26T05:39+0000
beyond politics
france
bordeaux
european union (eu)
coronavirus
wine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104828/14/1048281478_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1e28406f9cdd74201c9fe9e6227951d9.jpg
France's main wine regions, especially Bordeaux, are suffering from falling demand for their products at home and worldwide due to the rising cost of living and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The drop in demand for wine has led to overproduction, plummeting prices and severe financial hardship for one in three winemakers in Bordeaux. French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau announced on Friday that the EU fund earmarked for wine disposal had been increased by the French government from €160 million to €200 million.The alcohol left over after recycling wine will be sold to companies to make non-food products - such as hand sanitizers, detergents and perfumes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220715/balancing-risks--benefits-a-glass-of-wine-may-be-good-for-you-only-after-a-certain-age-1097355771.html
france
bordeaux
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104828/14/1048281478_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76dfe1f26ff1b248f4385eeb93a6769d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
destroy wine surpluses, eliminate excess wine production, help producers
destroy wine surpluses, eliminate excess wine production, help producers
France and EU to Spend 200 Million Euros to Destroy Wine Surpluses
The French government on Friday announced 200 million euros from an EU fund to eliminate excess wine production in a bid to curb price fluctuations and help producers who are losing revenue due to falling demand.
France's main wine regions, especially Bordeaux, are suffering from falling demand for their products at home and worldwide due to the rising cost of living and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The drop in demand for wine has led to overproduction, plummeting prices and severe financial hardship for one in three winemakers in Bordeaux.
French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau announced on Friday that the EU fund earmarked for wine disposal had been increased by the French government from €160 million to €200 million.
The alcohol
left over after recycling wine will be sold to companies to make non-food products - such as hand sanitizers, detergents and perfumes.