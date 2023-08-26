https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/georgia-must-admit-responsibility-for-aggression-against-sossetia-in-2008---president-1112901981.html

Georgia Must Admit Responsibility for Aggression Against S.Ossetia in 2008 - President

Georgia Must Admit Responsibility for Aggression Against S.Ossetia in 2008 - President

Georgia must recognize its responsibility for aggression and war crimes against South Ossetia in 2008, sign an agreement on the non-use of force and demarcate state borders, South Ossetia President Alan Gagloyev told Sputnik.

Early on August 8, 2008, Georgia shelled South Ossetia from Grad multiple launch rocket systems; Georgian troops attacked the republic and destroyed part of its capital, Tskhinval. Russia, protecting residents of South Ossetia, many of whom had Russian citizenship, sent troops into the republic and, after five days of hostilities, ousted the Georgian military from the region. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. "First of all, Georgia must recognize its responsibility for the aggression and war crimes committed, sign an agreement on the non-use of force, and carry out joint work on the delimitation and demarcation of state borders with South Ossetia," the official added.Moscow has repeatedly stated that the recognition of the independence of the two former Georgian autonomies reflects the existing realities and is not subject to revision. However, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of the republics.

