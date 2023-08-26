https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/georgia-must-admit-responsibility-for-aggression-against-sossetia-in-2008---president-1112901981.html
Georgia Must Admit Responsibility for Aggression Against S.Ossetia in 2008 - President
Georgia must recognize its responsibility for aggression and war crimes against South Ossetia in 2008, sign an agreement on the non-use of force and demarcate state borders, South Ossetia President Alan Gagloyev told Sputnik.
Early on August 8, 2008, Georgia shelled South Ossetia from Grad multiple launch rocket systems; Georgian troops attacked the republic and destroyed part of its capital, Tskhinval. Russia, protecting residents of South Ossetia, many of whom had Russian citizenship, sent troops into the republic and, after five days of hostilities, ousted the Georgian military from the region. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. "First of all, Georgia must recognize its responsibility for the aggression and war crimes committed, sign an agreement on the non-use of force, and carry out joint work on the delimitation and demarcation of state borders with South Ossetia," the official added.Moscow has repeatedly stated that the recognition of the independence of the two former Georgian autonomies reflects the existing realities and is not subject to revision. However, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of the republics.
TSKHNIVAL (Sputnik) - Georgia must recognize its responsibility for aggression and war crimes against South Ossetia in 2008, sign an agreement on the non-use of force and demarcate state borders, South Ossetia President Alan Gagloyev told Sputnik on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Russia's recognition of the republic's independence.
Early on August 8, 2008, Georgia shelled South Ossetia from Grad multiple launch rocket systems; Georgian troops attacked the republic and destroyed part of its capital, Tskhinval.
Russia, protecting residents of South Ossetia, many of whom had Russian citizenship, sent troops into the republic and, after five days of hostilities, ousted the Georgian military from the region. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
"It will be possible to talk about prospects for normalizing relations only after the fulfillment of conditions that have been clearly formulated by us and have been voiced repeatedly for many years," the South Ossetian president said. "The position of South Ossetia on this issue is unchanged."
"First of all, Georgia must recognize its responsibility for the aggression and war crimes committed, sign an agreement on the non-use of force, and carry out joint work on the delimitation and demarcation of state borders with South Ossetia," the official added.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that the recognition of the independence of the two former Georgian autonomies reflects the existing realities and is not subject to revision. However, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of the republics.
Although the Georgia-South Ossetian confrontation dates back to the Soviet Perestroika, the five-day war in 2008 unfolded after former Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili set off on a pro-Western, pro-NATO course and voiced his intent to regain control of the region.
Some estimates note the Georgian aggression claimed the lives of 20 Russian troops and left more than 150 individuals with injuries.