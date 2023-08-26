https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/niger-brics-present-a-front-in-the-struggle-against-us-hegemony-1112899186.html

Niger, BRICS Present a Front in The Struggle Against US Hegemony

Socialist Party of Zambia Continues Struggle Through Repression, Spanish Soccer Embroiled In Sexist Scandal After Women's Victory

Niger, BRICS Present A Front In The Struggle Against US Hegemony Socialist Party of Zambia Continues Struggle Through Repression, Spanish Soccer Embroiled In Sexist Scandal After Women's Victory

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Antonio Mwanza, Deputy General Secretary of the Socialist Party of Zambia to discuss the repression campaign launched by the government of Zambia against the Socialist Party and its leader Dr. Fred M’membe, how economic circumstances in Zambia and the actions of the government on the global stage have diminished support for the government and made the Zambian people call for change, and how the Socialist Party proposes to meet the economic challenges facing Zambia and move the country away from the dominance of the west and toward cooperation with other countries in the global south.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the New York Knicks filing a lawsuit against the Toronto Raptors and a former Knicks employee alleging that the employee disclosed proprietary information to the Raptors, NFL defensive tackle Chris Jones claiming that he could hold out and not play before week 8 in the NFL season as he continues his pursuit for a higher-paying contract from the Kansas City Chiefs, and how the Spanish women’s soccer team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup has exposed the issue of sexism in Spanish soccer after Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed striker Jennifer Hermoso.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the ongoing political conflict in West Africa over the transition of government in Niger and why many support the government because of its opposition to western intervention in Africa, how the BRICS formation also presents an anti-hegemonic front without being explicitly socialist or anti-imperialist, the looming assault on Haiti and why Kenya’s proposed leadership of it does not absolve the action of its imperialistic character, and how upcoming commemorations of the anniversary of the March on Washington will not address the continuing demands of the civil rights movement.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

