https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/russian-economy-projected-to-grow-25-in-2023-1112912731.html

Russian Economy Projected to Grow 2.5% in 2023

Russian Economy Projected to Grow 2.5% in 2023

The Russian economy is expected to grow by about 2.5% this year on the back of the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

2023-08-26T16:46+0000

2023-08-26T16:46+0000

2023-08-26T16:46+0000

russia

russia

anton siluanov

bank of russia

ruble

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111889025_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_da157ce508546c9d3aa47cdbcd966a04.jpg

Inflation in Russia is on track to hit 6% by the end of 2023, Siluanov estimated, but the Russian government expects it to return to the 4% target next year. The Bank of Russia forecasts consumer prices ending 5-6.5% higher this year. By contrast, the unemployment rate has shrunk to its decade low of 3%, the minister said.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia economy, russian gdp, how big is russian economy, russian ruble, russia under sanctions