International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/trump-interview-trounces-viewership-of-republican-debate-1112894072.html
Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate
Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Trump interview viewership superseding the GOP debates.
2023-08-26T04:24+0000
2023-08-26T10:39+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
fulton county jail
gop debate
ukraine
russia
joe biden
volodymyr zelensky
f16
nuclear
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1a/1112906914_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_add63a941e386bb64f49feaeb970dae0.jpg
Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Trump interview viewership superseding the GOP debates.
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaElijah Mangier - Veteran War Correspondent and Political AnalystKevin Kamps - Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond NuclearThe show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, sharing his perspective on Trump's notorious mugshot and the fiery GOP debate.Then, Political Analyst Elijah Mangier breaks down the meeting between Biden and Zelensky over F-16s, and Putin's condolences to Prigozhin's family amid following the plane crash.The show closes with Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps sharing his insights on Japan's decision to release the water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1a/1112906914_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2325a6440ec5caee8a3bc1ac11573ab8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump interview to tucker carlson, f-16s to ukraine, japan's decision to release the water from the fukushima nuclear plant
the final countdown, trump interview to tucker carlson, f-16s to ukraine, japan's decision to release the water from the fukushima nuclear plant

Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate

04:24 GMT 26.08.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 26.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Trump interview viewership superseding the GOP debates.
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Elijah Mangier - Veteran War Correspondent and Political Analyst
Kevin Kamps - Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond Nuclear
The show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, sharing his perspective on Trump's notorious mugshot and the fiery GOP debate.
Then, Political Analyst Elijah Mangier breaks down the meeting between Biden and Zelensky over F-16s, and Putin's condolences to Prigozhin's family amid following the plane crash.
The show closes with Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps sharing his insights on Japan's decision to release the water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала