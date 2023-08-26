https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/trump-interview-trounces-viewership-of-republican-debate-1112894072.html
Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate
Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Trump interview viewership superseding the GOP debates.
2023-08-26T04:24+0000
2023-08-26T04:24+0000
2023-08-26T10:39+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
fulton county jail
gop debate
ukraine
russia
joe biden
volodymyr zelensky
f16
nuclear
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1a/1112906914_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_add63a941e386bb64f49feaeb970dae0.jpg
Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Trump interview viewership superseding the GOP debates.
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaElijah Mangier - Veteran War Correspondent and Political AnalystKevin Kamps - Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond NuclearThe show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, sharing his perspective on Trump's notorious mugshot and the fiery GOP debate.Then, Political Analyst Elijah Mangier breaks down the meeting between Biden and Zelensky over F-16s, and Putin's condolences to Prigozhin's family amid following the plane crash.The show closes with Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps sharing his insights on Japan's decision to release the water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1a/1112906914_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2325a6440ec5caee8a3bc1ac11573ab8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, trump interview to tucker carlson, f-16s to ukraine, japan's decision to release the water from the fukushima nuclear plant
the final countdown, trump interview to tucker carlson, f-16s to ukraine, japan's decision to release the water from the fukushima nuclear plant
Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate
04:24 GMT 26.08.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 26.08.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Trump interview viewership superseding the GOP debates.
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Elijah Mangier - Veteran War Correspondent and Political Analyst
Kevin Kamps - Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond Nuclear
The show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, sharing his perspective on Trump's notorious mugshot and the fiery GOP debate.
Then, Political Analyst Elijah Mangier breaks down the meeting between Biden and Zelensky over F-16s, and Putin's condolences to Prigozhin's family amid following the plane crash.
The show closes with Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps sharing his insights on Japan's decision to release the water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM