Trump Interview Trounces Viewership of Republican Debate

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Trump interview viewership superseding the GOP debates.

2023-08-26T04:24+0000

2023-08-26T04:24+0000

2023-08-26T10:39+0000

Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaElijah Mangier - Veteran War Correspondent and Political AnalystKevin Kamps - Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond NuclearThe show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, sharing his perspective on Trump's notorious mugshot and the fiery GOP debate.Then, Political Analyst Elijah Mangier breaks down the meeting between Biden and Zelensky over F-16s, and Putin's condolences to Prigozhin's family amid following the plane crash.The show closes with Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps sharing his insights on Japan's decision to release the water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

