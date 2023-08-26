https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/trump-surrenders-to-georgia-jail-after-changing-lawyers-1112898640.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a review of Donald Trump’s week as he surrenders in Georgia.

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military AnalystTed Harvey - Political Commentator and Former Colorado State SenatorKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines discusses the recent revelations about the US and Ukrainian perspective regarding the Kiev regime's offensive in the Donbass region. The two parties appear to have differing perspectives as to why the offensive has been a disappointment, prompting a war of words between the two allies. To help us better understand the internal turmoil, military analyst Scott Ritter joins the show to give us his take on the relationship between Washington and Kiev.In the second hour, Fault Lines’ team spoke to political commentator Ted Harvey about Ex-US President Donald Trump since he has been at the forefront of headlines this week, following his viral interview with Tucker Carlson and his agreement to surrender himself to the Fulton County Jail.In the last hour Fault Lines’ team discussed China’s recently announced that they are prohibiting seafood imports from Japan, a move influenced by Tokyo's decision to release the water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant. At the same time, Japan has become increasingly more militarized, something that China has taken notice of, given Tokyo's decision to form a de-facto coalition with Western powers and South Korea. Geopolitical analyst KJ Noh talks to Fault Lines about the latest from the Far East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

