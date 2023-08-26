https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/us-born-orthodox-priest-why-western-christians-seek-shelter-in-russia-1112910395.html

US-Born Orthodox Priest: Why Western Christians Seek Shelter in Russia

Father Joseph Gleason, an American-born Orthodox priest, moved to Russia with his wife and eight children in 2017. He is now helping other Westerners settle down in a land where traditional family values and Christian faith are respected.

Roughly six years ago, Father Joseph Gleason fled the "Land of the Free" for Russia, pursuing the freedom of faith.The US has become an environment that is very hostile to Christians, says the priest. Even though religious liberties are guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, a radical liberal ideology is being forced down the throat of Americans.Father Joseph argues that when the very definition of marriage and family as a faithful, exclusive, and lifelong union of a man and a woman is distorted, it breaks the societal moral compass and turns things upside down.It's not what the Christian church and Founding Fathers taught the American people for centuries, argues the priest. However, even the US Supreme Court, which has long served as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution, has forced the people of the US to accept the idea of homosexual marriage in every state. One dreads to think what will happen next.Currently, in some states one can lose one's job and be denied an education in the US for simply not embracing the ideas of transgenderism or same-sex marriage, says the cleric.It's impossible for a pious Christian to bow down to modern Western liberal values, which are propagating and glorifying the same sin for which God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah; the same sins that were being committed by the Canaanites when God told Israel to come and wipe out the Canaanites, Father Joseph highlights.Why Russia is Good Place to Raise a Christian FamilyIt is for this reason, among others, that Father Joseph decided to move to Rostov Veliky (not to be confused with Rostov-on-Don, in southern Russia), one of the oldest cities in Russia, located on the banks of the vast Lake Nero in the Yaroslavl region, three hours north of Moscow.However, Russia is not heaven and not everything is perfect here, the cleric says. However, the country offers spiritual freedom, which has been increasingly curtailed in the West, according to him.Why Father Joseph Became an Orthodox PriestFather Joseph was not raised as an Orthodox Christian: initially, he came from a Protestant family and had long served as Calvinist pastor in a small church in Omaha, Illinois.However, as an adult he started to read more about history and found that Protestantism has only been around for about 500 years. According to the priest, the teachings of Protestantism are very different from what came before it. He started to dig into what the earliest Christians believed, and came to the conclusion that Orthodox Christianity has largely preserved the spirit of the same church that Jesus Christ and the Apostles founded. This is how he became an Antiochian Orthodox Christian in America. So whether one is Antiochian Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, Serbian Orthodox, Russian Orthodox, it's all the same teaching and it all goes back to the apostles, he explains.A few years later, he was ordained as an Antiochian Orthodox priest, and only after he moved to Russia did he join the Russian Orthodox Church."So at that point, it was just as simple as my bishop in America, you know, sent a letter giving a blessing for me to become a priest in Russia. And then my bishop here in Russia accepted the letter and received my application. And he received me as a priest here in the Russian Orthodox Church," Father Joseph says.Russia Welcomes Christian Immigrants From All Over the WorldNow Father Joseph is helping others from around the world to travel and move to Russia.He meets people who are largely like himself: they speak English, they're from a Western country, but "they're sick and tired of the rainbow flags and the LGBT and the transgender stuff and a number of other problems in America, in the West." They see that a lot of Orthodox Christians live in Russia, he says. And these Westerners just decide that Russia is a better place to live and a better place for their families.On his Substack blog, Father Joseph has outlined "nine great reasons" to move one's family to Russia. Among them: "the GloboHomo LGBT Rainbow Mafia is not allowed to force their views down your throat here"; one won't be subjected to cancel culture and one "won't get called a 'racist' every five seconds"; "the American military-industrial complex has no power in Russia"; "inexpensive, fertile, beautiful land is in abundance here"; taxes are low when compared to Western countries; and, above all, "there are gazillions of Orthodox churches and vibrant Orthodox Christian communities here."Some Western families have already come to Russia, per Father Joseph: as of August 2022, two English-speaking families moved to Rostov – one from America, the other from Brazil; three English-speaking families moved to Pereslavl-Zalessky — two from America and one from France; meanwhile a whopping eight English-speaking families are building a community in the rural outskirts of Borisoglebsky, a half-hour drive west of Rostov Veliky, to name but a few. And this number is growing, according to the priest.Moving to Russia is a difficult process, but it's getting easier, the cleric says: the Russian authorities "have been doing a lot of work trying to help smooth the process for, for good, family oriented, hard-working Christian immigrants who want to come here from America and the West."

