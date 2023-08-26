International
Video: Huge Blast Hits Sudan's Capital Khartoum
Video: Huge Blast Hits Sudan's Capital Khartoum
A large explosion rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, with a massive fireball and smoke towering over the city. Rival militaries have been fighting in the country since April.
2023-08-26T19:52+0000
2023-08-26T19:53+0000
africa
khartoum
rapid support forces (rsf)
sudan
"Loud explosions were heard in the vicinity of Khartoum International Airport. The explosion is believed to have erupted at the airport’s jet fuel depot," a local source said. Sudan’s armed forces and the rebel Rapid Support Forces again traded blows in the conflict-ravaged city on Saturday, sources said. The rival militaries have been fighting for control of the North African country since mid-April, displacing more than 4.5 million people both inside and outside Sudan, according to UN figures. Thousands are thought to have been killed or injured.
19:52 GMT 26.08.2023
