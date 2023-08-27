https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/german-conservative-leader-backs-sending-cruise-missiles-to-ukraine-1112936054.html
German Conservative Leader Backs Sending Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
German Conservative Leader Backs Sending Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
The leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats said in an interview that he supports sending Ukraine Taurus cruise missiles.
2023-08-27T21:57+0000
2023-08-27T21:57+0000
2023-08-27T21:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
friedrich merz
olaf scholz
germany
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101296647_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c14527a521c21ace98e19ba2f9e50aa1.jpg
"We should deliver cruise missiles," he told German media.The conservative, who heads the largest opposition party in parliament, stressed that the strike range of these missiles should be limited to make them a purely defensive weapon. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued last week that he was not rushing to approve cruise missile deliveries to Ukraine for fear of dragging NATO into a war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pressing Germany for Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) and can strike deep into the Russian territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230205/putin-never-threatened-me-or-germany-olaf-scholz-says-in-wake-of-boris-johnsons-missile-claims-1106988011.html
germany
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101296647_88:0:1225:853_1920x0_80_0_0_8f4476b2df8a7117b49818db96458c96.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taurus cruise missiles, german support of ukraine, german conservative leader,
taurus cruise missiles, german support of ukraine, german conservative leader,
German Conservative Leader Backs Sending Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats, said in an interview out Sunday that he was in favor of giving Ukraine the long-sought-after Taurus cruise missiles.
"We should deliver cruise missiles," he told German media.
The conservative, who heads the largest opposition party in parliament, stressed that the strike range of these missiles should be limited to make them a purely defensive weapon.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued last week that he was not rushing to approve cruise missile deliveries to Ukraine for fear of dragging NATO into a war with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pressing Germany for Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) and can strike deep into the Russian territory.