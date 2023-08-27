International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
German Conservative Leader Backs Sending Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
German Conservative Leader Backs Sending Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
The leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats said in an interview that he supports sending Ukraine Taurus cruise missiles.
"We should deliver cruise missiles," he told German media.The conservative, who heads the largest opposition party in parliament, stressed that the strike range of these missiles should be limited to make them a purely defensive weapon. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued last week that he was not rushing to approve cruise missile deliveries to Ukraine for fear of dragging NATO into a war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pressing Germany for Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) and can strike deep into the Russian territory.
21:57 GMT 27.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats, said in an interview out Sunday that he was in favor of giving Ukraine the long-sought-after Taurus cruise missiles.
"We should deliver cruise missiles," he told German media.
The conservative, who heads the largest opposition party in parliament, stressed that the strike range of these missiles should be limited to make them a purely defensive weapon.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued last week that he was not rushing to approve cruise missile deliveries to Ukraine for fear of dragging NATO into a war with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pressing Germany for Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) and can strike deep into the Russian territory.
