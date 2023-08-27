https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/intense-battle-underway-in-northern-donetsk-suburbs-1112935915.html
Intense Battle Underway in Northern Donetsk Suburbs
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Intense fighting was underway on Sunday night on the northern outskirts of Donetsk, the main city of the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
There were sounds of machine gun shots and artillery fire, including cluster explosions, the correspondent said.
The flashpoint city of Avdeyevka, which is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces, lies to the north of Donetsk. Avdeyevka's industrial zone is being contested.
Last week, Russian forces destroyed three rail cars in the vicinity of the Avdeyevka frontline.