https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/intense-battle-underway-in-northern-donetsk-suburbs-1112935915.html

Intense Battle Underway in Northern Donetsk Suburbs

Intense Battle Underway in Northern Donetsk Suburbs

Intense fighting was reported in the outskirts of Donetsk, the main city in the Donetsk People's Republic.

2023-08-27T20:32+0000

2023-08-27T20:32+0000

2023-08-27T20:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk people’s republic

donetsk

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112432911_0:0:2886:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_631b538836c974bd0b1240c0478617f1.jpg

There were sounds of machine gun shots and artillery fire, including cluster explosions, the correspondent said. The flashpoint city of Avdeyevka, which is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces, lies to the north of Donetsk. Avdeyevka's industrial zone is being contested.Last week, Russian forces destroyed three rail cars in the vicinity of the Avdeyevka frontline.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/russian-strikes-on-ukraines-ammo-depots-to-further-deplete-kievs-combat-capability-1112764531.html

donetsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk, ukraine, dpr, avdeyevka