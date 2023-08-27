International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Intense Battle Underway in Northern Donetsk Suburbs
Intense Battle Underway in Northern Donetsk Suburbs
Intense fighting was reported in the outskirts of Donetsk, the main city in the Donetsk People's Republic.
There were sounds of machine gun shots and artillery fire, including cluster explosions, the correspondent said. The flashpoint city of Avdeyevka, which is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces, lies to the north of Donetsk. Avdeyevka's industrial zone is being contested.Last week, Russian forces destroyed three rail cars in the vicinity of the Avdeyevka frontline.
Intense Battle Underway in Northern Donetsk Suburbs

20:32 GMT 27.08.2023
Africa
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Intense fighting was underway on Sunday night on the northern outskirts of Donetsk, the main city of the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
There were sounds of machine gun shots and artillery fire, including cluster explosions, the correspondent said.
The flashpoint city of Avdeyevka, which is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces, lies to the north of Donetsk. Avdeyevka's industrial zone is being contested.
Last week, Russian forces destroyed three rail cars in the vicinity of the Avdeyevka frontline.
Analysis
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Ammo Depots to ‘Further Deplete’ Kiev's Combat Capability
21 August, 17:53 GMT
