https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/lebanese-army-says-israeli-military-boat-entered-lebanons-territorial-waters-1112917967.html

Lebanese Army Says Israeli Military Boat Entered Lebanon’s Territorial Waters

Lebanese Army Says Israeli Military Boat Entered Lebanon’s Territorial Waters

The Lebanese army said that an Israeli military boat 'intruded' into Lebanese Territorial waters near the Lebanese city of Naqoura on Saturday.

2023-08-27T03:49+0000

2023-08-27T03:49+0000

2023-08-27T03:49+0000

world

lebanon

israel

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106414/12/1064141291_0:0:4851:2729_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb157563e6d96ed012358af32ba0498.jpg

"On August 25, 2023, from 06:50 to 09:00 [from 03:50 to 06:00 GMT], an Israeli enemy military boat intruded into Lebanese territorial waters at a distance of about 300 meters [984 feet] opposite Cape Naqoura," the Lebanese army said. On October 11, Lebanon and Israel agreed on the US-mediated draft agreement on the demarcation of maritime border, thus ending a decades-old dispute. The deal has opened the way for offshore oil and gas exploration. However, the issue of the land border between the two countries has not yet been resolved. In addition, diplomatic relations between Israel and Lebanon have not been established.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221011/biden-congratulates-israel-lebanon-leaders-on-maritime-border-demarcation-agreement-1101735457.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, maritime border, border disputes, naqoura