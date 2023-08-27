https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/lebanese-army-says-israeli-military-boat-entered-lebanons-territorial-waters-1112917967.html
Lebanese Army Says Israeli Military Boat Entered Lebanon’s Territorial Waters
Lebanese Army Says Israeli Military Boat Entered Lebanon's Territorial Waters
The Lebanese army said that an Israeli military boat 'intruded' into Lebanese Territorial waters near the Lebanese city of Naqoura on Saturday.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Lebanese army said on Saturday that an Israeli military boat had entered the country's territorial waters near the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.
"On August 25, 2023, from 06:50 to 09:00 [from 03:50 to 06:00 GMT], an Israeli enemy military boat intruded into Lebanese territorial waters at a distance of about 300 meters [984 feet] opposite Cape Naqoura," the Lebanese army said.
On October 11, Lebanon and Israel agreed on the US-mediated draft agreement on the demarcation of maritime border, thus ending a decades-old dispute. The deal has opened the way for offshore oil and gas exploration. However, the issue of the land border between the two countries has not yet been resolved. In addition, diplomatic relations between Israel and Lebanon have not been established.