Sputnik goes live as the SpaceX Dragon capsule with Crew-7 on board is set to dock with the International Space Station.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station
The SpaceX Crew-7 mission aboard a Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, has been launched on Saturday to the International Space Station (ISS).
Sputnik goes live as the SpaceX Dragon capsule with Crew-7 on board is set to dock with the International Space Station.
The Crew-7 mission carries NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, NASA previously confirmed.
The launch, initially planned for August 15, has already been postponed several times.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!