International
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/nasas-spacex-crew-7-docking-to-international-space-station-1112922685.html
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station
Sputnik goes live as the SpaceX Dragon capsule with Crew-7 on board is set to dock with the International Space Station.
2023-08-27T12:10+0000
2023-08-27T12:10+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
european space agency (esa)
international space station (iss)
nasa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104482/31/1044823116_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_06d3de5396395d2670ef03c49e460f90.jpg
Sputnik goes live as the SpaceX Dragon capsule with Crew-7 on board is set to dock with the International Space Station.The Crew-7 mission carries NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, NASA previously confirmed.The launch, initially planned for August 15, has already been postponed several times.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station
2023-08-27T12:10+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104482/31/1044823116_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_e93524812d405d261f028518f44bd974.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa's spacex crew-7, international space station
nasa's spacex crew-7, international space station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station

12:10 GMT 27.08.2023
CC0 / / International Space Station
International Space Station - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The SpaceX Crew-7 mission aboard a Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, has been launched on Saturday to the International Space Station (ISS).
Sputnik goes live as the SpaceX Dragon capsule with Crew-7 on board is set to dock with the International Space Station.
The Crew-7 mission carries NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, NASA previously confirmed.
The launch, initially planned for August 15, has already been postponed several times.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала