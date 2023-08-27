https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/nasas-spacex-crew-7-docking-to-international-space-station-1112922685.html

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station

Sputnik goes live as the SpaceX Dragon capsule with Crew-7 on board is set to dock with the International Space Station.

2023-08-27T12:10+0000

2023-08-27T12:10+0000

2023-08-27T12:10+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

european space agency (esa)

international space station (iss)

nasa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104482/31/1044823116_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_06d3de5396395d2670ef03c49e460f90.jpg

Sputnik goes live as the SpaceX Dragon capsule with Crew-7 on board is set to dock with the International Space Station.The Crew-7 mission carries NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, NASA previously confirmed.The launch, initially planned for August 15, has already been postponed several times.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Docking to International Space Station 2023-08-27T12:10+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa's spacex crew-7, international space station