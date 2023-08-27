International
Prominent Russian Filmmaker Gleb Panfilov Dead at 89
Prominent Russian Filmmaker Gleb Panfilov Dead at 89
Gleb Anatolyevich Panfilov, a legendary Russian filmmaker, has died at the age of 89.
"A tragedy has happened. Gleb Anatolyevich Panfilov has passed," Mark Varshaver said. Panfilov was hospitalized with a stroke in May, nearly four months after the passing of his wife of 50 years, Inna Churikova. Varshaver told Sputnik in spring that the filmmaker developed pneumonia. His condition in August was described as satisfactory, although he complained of feeling unwell. Panfilov is known for a string of mostly historical films that won critical acclaim both at home and in Europe, such as "No Path Through Fire," "Vassa" and "The Romanovs." His 1979 film, "The Theme," won the Golden Bear at a Berlin film festival in 1987.
Prominent Russian Filmmaker Gleb Panfilov Dead at 89

00:23 GMT 27.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Renowned Russian filmmaker Gleb Panfilov died at the age of 89, the director of Moscow's Lenkom Theater told Sputnik.
"A tragedy has happened. Gleb Anatolyevich Panfilov has passed," Mark Varshaver said.
Panfilov was hospitalized with a stroke in May, nearly four months after the passing of his wife of 50 years, Inna Churikova.
Varshaver told Sputnik in spring that the filmmaker developed pneumonia. His condition in August was described as satisfactory, although he complained of feeling unwell.
Panfilov is known for a string of mostly historical films that won critical acclaim both at home and in Europe, such as "No Path Through Fire," "Vassa" and "The Romanovs." His 1979 film, "The Theme," won the Golden Bear at a Berlin film festival in 1987.
