Ramaswamy Raises Profile After Besting Household Names in Republican Debate - Expert

Ramaswamy Raises Profile After Besting Household Names in Republican Debate - Expert

US businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has become a breakout candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination after outshining far more familiar faces in the party's first presidential primary debate this week, Patrick Basham, director of the Democracy Institute think tank, told Sputnik.

With Republican front-runner Donald Trump skipping the first face-off of the election season, the 38-year-old entrepreneur took center stage at Wednesday night's televised debate in Milwaukee, which saw eight primary candidates compete for the support of Republican voters. These included former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, among others. The pundit said the novice candidate was probably the only Republican who understood that GOP primary voters did not want to move away from Trump's platform. Unlike him, the once popular DeSantis has been sinking steadily in the polls after focusing on the Trump-skeptic minority as the backbone of his campaign strategy. Basham also contrasted Ramaswamy's effective communication and presentation skills with DeSantis' "scripted, rehearsed" and "inauthentic" answers, something which has haunted his campaign for several months. "It was a poor night for DeSantis. He was largely ignored by the other candidates, something that would have been unthinkable a few months ago. He was ignored because his candidacy has become irrelevant, as he may now be competing for second or third place, at best, in the primaries," the expert predicted. Despite the rise of Ramaswamy’s star, Trump's absence weighed heavily on the debate. It made the face-off mostly about Ramaswamy, as if he was the candidate to be defeated before anyone could take on Trump, and secondly, it made the show less interesting from an entertainment point of view and much less important an event. "When Trump, the charismatic candidate who is going to be the nominee is not on the stage, what happens on that stage is insignificant compared with Trump activities elsewhere, in this case a highly viewed simultaneous Twitter interview with Tucker Carlson," he explained.

