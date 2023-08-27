https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/ramaswamy-raises-profile-after-besting-household-names-in-republican-debate---expert-1112921948.html
Ramaswamy Raises Profile After Besting Household Names in Republican Debate - Expert
Ramaswamy Raises Profile After Besting Household Names in Republican Debate - Expert
US businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has become a breakout candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination after outshining far more familiar faces in the party's first presidential primary debate this week, Patrick Basham, director of the Democracy Institute think tank, told Sputnik.
2023-08-27T07:50+0000
2023-08-27T07:50+0000
2023-08-27T07:50+0000
americas
us
vivek ramaswamy
milwaukee
new jersey
florida
republican
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107707790_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a743062be930caf77260916d291b9ed2.jpg
With Republican front-runner Donald Trump skipping the first face-off of the election season, the 38-year-old entrepreneur took center stage at Wednesday night's televised debate in Milwaukee, which saw eight primary candidates compete for the support of Republican voters. These included former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, among others. The pundit said the novice candidate was probably the only Republican who understood that GOP primary voters did not want to move away from Trump's platform. Unlike him, the once popular DeSantis has been sinking steadily in the polls after focusing on the Trump-skeptic minority as the backbone of his campaign strategy. Basham also contrasted Ramaswamy's effective communication and presentation skills with DeSantis' "scripted, rehearsed" and "inauthentic" answers, something which has haunted his campaign for several months. "It was a poor night for DeSantis. He was largely ignored by the other candidates, something that would have been unthinkable a few months ago. He was ignored because his candidacy has become irrelevant, as he may now be competing for second or third place, at best, in the primaries," the expert predicted. Despite the rise of Ramaswamy’s star, Trump's absence weighed heavily on the debate. It made the face-off mostly about Ramaswamy, as if he was the candidate to be defeated before anyone could take on Trump, and secondly, it made the show less interesting from an entertainment point of view and much less important an event. "When Trump, the charismatic candidate who is going to be the nominee is not on the stage, what happens on that stage is insignificant compared with Trump activities elsewhere, in this case a highly viewed simultaneous Twitter interview with Tucker Carlson," he explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/who-is-2024-gop-presidential-candidate-vivek-ramaswamy-1112699089.html
americas
milwaukee
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107707790_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_17721b66ad31643d904fe6284bd9240b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us businessman vivek ramaswamy, republican nomination, patrick basham, first presidential primary debate
us businessman vivek ramaswamy, republican nomination, patrick basham, first presidential primary debate
Ramaswamy Raises Profile After Besting Household Names in Republican Debate - Expert
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has become a breakout candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination after outshining far more familiar faces in the party's first presidential primary debate this week, Patrick Basham, director of the Democracy Institute think tank, told Sputnik.
With Republican front-runner Donald Trump skipping the first face-off of the election season, the 38-year-old entrepreneur took center stage at Wednesday night's televised debate in Milwaukee, which saw eight primary candidates compete for the support of Republican voters. These included former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, among others.
"Ramaswamy will be helped significantly by his performance in the first Republican debate. He performed well, certainly better than the far better-known Republicans on the stage — and his fellow candidates' focus upon him gave his candidacy credibility, thereby elevating his candidacy to the top tier of candidates competing against Trump," Basham said.
The pundit said the novice candidate was probably the only Republican who understood that GOP primary voters did not want to move away from Trump's platform. Unlike him, the once popular DeSantis has been sinking steadily in the polls after focusing on the Trump-skeptic minority as the backbone of his campaign strategy.
"He is … far too critical of Trump to be able to garner support from the majority of Republican voters who are pro-Trump. These problems result from DeSantis originally having made the incorrect strategic decision to target anti-Trump Republicans. Unfortunately for DeSantis, they are only a small minority of Republican primary voters," the expert said.
Basham also contrasted Ramaswamy's effective communication and presentation skills with DeSantis' "scripted, rehearsed" and "inauthentic" answers, something which has haunted his campaign for several months.
"It was a poor night for DeSantis. He was largely ignored by the other candidates, something that would have been unthinkable a few months ago. He was ignored because his candidacy has become irrelevant, as he may now be competing for second or third place, at best, in the primaries," the expert predicted.
Despite the rise of Ramaswamy’s star, Trump's absence weighed heavily on the debate. It made the face-off mostly about Ramaswamy, as if he was the candidate to be defeated before anyone could take on Trump, and secondly, it made the show less interesting from an entertainment point of view and much less important an event.
"When Trump, the charismatic candidate who is going to be the nominee is not on the stage, what happens on that stage is insignificant compared with Trump activities elsewhere, in this case a highly viewed simultaneous Twitter interview with Tucker Carlson," he explained.