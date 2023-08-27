https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/shooting-in-jacksonville-fl-leaves-three-dead-1112918066.html

Shooting in Jacksonville, FL Leaves Three Dead

Shooting in Jacksonville, FL Leaves Three Dead

A gunman in Jacksonville Florida killed three people on Saturday after he entered a Dollar General with a gun and body armor in a racially motivated attack... 27.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-27T03:58+0000

2023-08-27T03:58+0000

2023-08-27T04:07+0000

mass shooting

jacksonville

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082977195_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_e24c5bc9109974f2c7a4ae173e83d5a7.jpg

“This shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference. All three victims of the shooting were black, two men and one woman.The shooting, which occurred around 1 p.m. was one of several mass shooting in America this weekend. The sheriff said the gunman, a White man in his 20s who has not yet been identified, left behind several manifestos.The suspect reportedly told his father to check his computer before the act. The father found the manifestos, which were described be authorities as "disgusting ideology of hate" and outlined his motives for the attack.By the time he managed to alert authorities, the attack had already begun.The shooting occurred near Edward Waters University, a historically Black University. University officials said the gunman was seen on campus shortly before the shooting, but was turned away after refusing to identify himself.He then reportedly went to a nearby Dollar General where he committed the shooting. At a press conference, Waters showed pictures of the weapons used during the crime, including a handgun with a swastika painted on it. Investigators said he was also armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, a tactical vest and a mask. They believe he acted alone.“We have opened a federal civil rights investigation, and we will pursue this incident as a hate crime,” said Sherri Onks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Jacksonville office.More to come.

jacksonville

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mass shooting, jacksonville