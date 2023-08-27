https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/us-marines-rescued-after-helicopter-crash-in-australia---reports-1112920358.html
US Marines Rescued After Helicopter Crash in Australia - Reports
US Marines Rescued After Helicopter Crash in Australia - Reports
Military helicopter V-22 Osprey, carrying about 20 US marines, crashed during the Predators Run exercises off the coast of the northern Australian city of Darwin.
Military personnel have been rescued from a helicopter crash site on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, according to local media. There have been no reports of any fatalities.The helicopter crash occurred at 01:30 GMT near Melville Island, media reported, adding that the incident may have killed people, as some personnel remain missing.The Predators Run 2023 military drills, which involve military from the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste, will be suspended due to the crash, the report stated.Approximately 2,500 people from Australia, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste are participating in the exercise.
Military personnel have been rescued from a helicopter crash
site on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, according to local media. There have been no reports of any fatalities.
The helicopter crash occurred at 01:30 GMT near Melville Island, media reported, adding that the incident may have killed people, as some personnel remain missing.
The Predators Run 2023 military drills, which involve military from the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste, will be suspended due to the crash, the report stated.
Approximately 2,500 people from Australia, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste are participating in the exercise.