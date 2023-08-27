https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/videos-show-blasts-at-romanian-gas-station-that-killed-1-injure-dozens-1112917658.html

Videos Show Blasts at Romanian Gas Station That Killed 1, Injure Dozens

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Four explosions hit a gas station in a Bucharest suburb on Saturday night, leaving at least one person dead and dozens of others wounded... 27.08.2023, Sputnik International

"Initially six people, all civilians, were injured… Unfortunately, a second blast injured 26 firefighters, one of them gravely, while others suffered burns," Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations at the Internal Affairs Ministry, told reporters. Arafat said that the first explosion of a gas tank started a fire that spread to another tank and triggered a new explosion. A 300 meter (1 mile) area around the gas station was cordoned off and people living there evacuated. The Health Ministry said later that the first explosion killed one person and injured seven. This was followed by three more blasts, bringing the number of those wounded up to 46. At least 16 patients required artificial ventilation. The number of casualties may rise further. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told a news briefing he had activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to request medical support from other member states. Four blast victims are to be airlifted to hospitals in Belgium and Italy, he said.A video of one of the explosions was shared on social media, showing a violent blast while emergency crew vehicles are parked nearby.Other videos have been shared, possibly of the same explosion, from other different angles.

