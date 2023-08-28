International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/australia-receives-f-35-jets-deployed-by-japan-abroad-for-1st-time-ever---defense-ministry-1112948202.html
Australia Receives F-35 Jets Deployed by Japan Abroad for 1st Time Ever - Defense Ministry
Australia Receives F-35 Jets Deployed by Japan Abroad for 1st Time Ever - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has welcomed two F-35A fighter jets from Japan on its military base in Tokyo's first ever deployment of these aircraft abroad, the... 28.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-28T16:04+0000
2023-08-28T16:04+0000
military
sputnik
australia
japan
defense department
f-35a
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee67de760b8ed53c7f97ce81523e10.jpg
The jets and 55 personnel from the Japan Self-Defense Force are being hosted at the Tindal base from August 26-29, the ministry noted.Moriarty stated that Australia would sent its F-35A jets to Japan in September to take part in the Bushido Guardian 2023 drills as part of efforts toward "supporting an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."On August 14, the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the two countries went into effect. The pact allows the Australian Defense Force and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to enter each other's territory. In December, Australian troops are also expected to take part in the Yama Sakura drills, a command post exercise co-sponsored by the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/does-new-japan-australia-defense-pact-bring-asia-pacific-closer-to-war-1112563049.html
australia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf6a676f4eac77b88cccd011b780833.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sputnik, australia, japan, defense department, f-35a
sputnik, australia, japan, defense department, f-35a

Australia Receives F-35 Jets Deployed by Japan Abroad for 1st Time Ever - Defense Ministry

16:04 GMT 28.08.2023
© JOEL SAGETTwo US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021.
Two US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
© JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has welcomed two F-35A fighter jets from Japan on its military base in Tokyo's first ever deployment of these aircraft abroad, the Australian Department of Defense said on Monday.
The jets and 55 personnel from the Japan Self-Defense Force are being hosted at the Tindal base from August 26-29, the ministry noted.
"Australia is honoured to be chosen as the destination for Japan’s first international deployment of its F-35As. This is a significant milestone in the relationship between our two countries and is the first activity to be held under the Reciprocal Access Agreement," Defense Department Secretary Greg Moriarty said.
Moriarty stated that Australia would sent its F-35A jets to Japan in September to take part in the Bushido Guardian 2023 drills as part of efforts toward "supporting an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."
Australia, Japan Sign Defence Pact on 6 Jan 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2023
World
Does New Japan-Australia Defense Pact Bring Asia-Pacific Closer to War?
13 August, 10:18 GMT
On August 14, the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the two countries went into effect. The pact allows the Australian Defense Force and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to enter each other's territory. In December, Australian troops are also expected to take part in the Yama Sakura drills, a command post exercise co-sponsored by the United States.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала