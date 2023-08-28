https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/australia-receives-f-35-jets-deployed-by-japan-abroad-for-1st-time-ever---defense-ministry-1112948202.html
Australia Receives F-35 Jets Deployed by Japan Abroad for 1st Time Ever - Defense Ministry
The jets and 55 personnel from the Japan Self-Defense Force are being hosted at the Tindal base from August 26-29, the ministry noted.

"Australia is honoured to be chosen as the destination for Japan's first international deployment of its F-35As. This is a significant milestone in the relationship between our two countries and is the first activity to be held under the Reciprocal Access Agreement," Defense Department Secretary Greg Moriarty said.

Moriarty stated that Australia would sent its F-35A jets to Japan in September to take part in the Bushido Guardian 2023 drills as part of efforts toward "supporting an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

On August 14, the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the two countries went into effect. The pact allows the Australian Defense Force and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to enter each other's territory. In December, Australian troops are also expected to take part in the Yama Sakura drills, a command post exercise co-sponsored by the United States.
Australia Receives F-35 Jets Deployed by Japan Abroad for 1st Time Ever - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has welcomed two F-35A fighter jets from Japan on its military base in Tokyo's first ever deployment of these aircraft abroad, the Australian Department of Defense said on Monday.
The jets and 55 personnel from the Japan Self-Defense Force are being hosted at the Tindal base from August 26-29, the ministry noted.
"Australia is honoured to be chosen as the destination for Japan’s first international deployment of its F-35As. This is a significant milestone in the relationship between our two countries and is the first activity to be held under the Reciprocal Access Agreement," Defense Department Secretary Greg Moriarty said.
Moriarty stated that Australia would sent its F-35A jets to Japan in September to take part in the Bushido Guardian 2023 drills as part of efforts toward "supporting an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."
On August 14, the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the two countries went into effect. The pact allows the Australian Defense Force and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to enter each other's territory. In December, Australian troops are also expected to take part in the Yama Sakura drills, a command post exercise co-sponsored by the United States.