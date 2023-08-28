https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/australia-receives-f-35-jets-deployed-by-japan-abroad-for-1st-time-ever---defense-ministry-1112948202.html

Australia Receives F-35 Jets Deployed by Japan Abroad for 1st Time Ever - Defense Ministry

Australia has welcomed two F-35A fighter jets from Japan on its military base in Tokyo's first ever deployment of these aircraft abroad

The jets and 55 personnel from the Japan Self-Defense Force are being hosted at the Tindal base from August 26-29, the ministry noted.Moriarty stated that Australia would sent its F-35A jets to Japan in September to take part in the Bushido Guardian 2023 drills as part of efforts toward "supporting an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."On August 14, the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the two countries went into effect. The pact allows the Australian Defense Force and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to enter each other's territory. In December, Australian troops are also expected to take part in the Yama Sakura drills, a command post exercise co-sponsored by the United States.

