https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/china-singapore-to-hold-joint-military-drills---defense-ministry-1112943222.html
China, Singapore to Hold Joint Military Drills - Defense Ministry
China, Singapore to Hold Joint Military Drills - Defense Ministry
China and Singapore will hold a joint military exercise from late August to mid-September to boost military cooperation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2023-08-28T10:29+0000
2023-08-28T10:29+0000
2023-08-28T10:29+0000
military
china
singapore
chinese defense ministry
joint military exercises
military drill
bilateral military drill
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083376625_0:22:3071:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_63d311a58ec4700fe3ca881e8cb8101e.jpg
"In accordance with the annual plan and the bilateral agreement, the China-Singapore joint ground forces exercise Cooperation 2023 will be held in Singapore from late August to mid-September," the ministry stated on WeChat. During the exercise, sniper fire as well as melee combat techniques, jumping from helicopters, hostage rescue operations will be practiced. The drills are designed to strengthen practical cooperation between the armies of China and Singapore and increase the level of real combat training of the troops, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/china-conducts-military-drills-near-taiwan-as-warning-to-separatist-forces---beijing-1112728629.html
china
singapore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083376625_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29821d45045cfc1af6e7ca178a6689bd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china-singapore, cooperation 2023, military drill, military exercise, joint military drill, joint military exercise, belarus, csto drill, csto army, bilateral military drill, china-singapore relations, china-singapore cooperation, china-singapore military cooperation, chinese army, singapore army
china-singapore, cooperation 2023, military drill, military exercise, joint military drill, joint military exercise, belarus, csto drill, csto army, bilateral military drill, china-singapore relations, china-singapore cooperation, china-singapore military cooperation, chinese army, singapore army
China, Singapore to Hold Joint Military Drills - Defense Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and Singapore will hold a joint military exercise from late August to mid-September to boost military cooperation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In accordance with the annual plan and the bilateral agreement, the China-Singapore joint ground forces exercise Cooperation 2023 will be held in Singapore
from late August to mid-September," the ministry stated on WeChat.
During the exercise, sniper fire as well as melee combat techniques, jumping from helicopters, hostage rescue operations will be practiced.
The drills are designed to strengthen practical cooperation between the armies of China and Singapore
and increase the level of real combat training of the troops, the ministry added.