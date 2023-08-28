Pentagon Says US Has Given Ukraine More Than 3.1Mln Artillery, Rocket Rounds
17:41 GMT 28.08.2023
© U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Gabriel JenkoSoldiers from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a load exercise directed by the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division Sept. 20. They transported and loaded nearly 100 rounds during the exercise. Pictured: A Soldier carries a 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munition round, weighing more than 100 pounds, to a M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicle during the exercise.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has provided Ukraine more than 3.1 million rounds of artillery, rockets and other long-range munitions, Deputy US Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Monday.
“In the 18 months since then, we’ve sent Ukraine over 3.1 million rockets, missiles, mortars and artillery rounds – and that’s only four of the categories of munitions,” Hicks said during remarks at a National Defense Industrial Association conference.
The US has also cooperated with the private sector to help Ukraine access commercial technologies that aid them on the battlefield, Hicks said.
The US has provided more than $43 billion in total military assistance, Hicks added.