https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/scotland-hosts-one-of-largest-hunts-for-loch-ness-monster-in-50-years--1112953375.html

Scotland Hosts One of Largest Hunts for Loch Ness Monster in 50 Years

Scotland Hosts One of Largest Hunts for Loch Ness Monster in 50 Years

The largest hunt in over five decades went underway this weekend. The legend of the Loch Ness monster continues to make a presence in people's imaginations roughly 90 years after her now-debunked photo first surfaced.

2023-08-28T21:42+0000

2023-08-28T21:42+0000

2023-08-28T21:41+0000

beyond politics

loch ness

loch ness monster

scotland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106302/77/1063027791_0:0:1988:1119_1920x0_80_0_0_955ce3d141df58a6707c509e921d052d.jpg

The largest “Nessie” hunt in more than 50 years kicked off this weekend in the Scottish Highlands, and involved hundreds of volunteers who hoped to finally catch - or better understand, the mystery of the Loch Ness monster.The “hunters” included those from the Loch Ness Centre who paired up with the independent research team Loch Ness Exploration. In their hunt, officials used surveying equipment they say has not been previously used at the site of Loch Ness, including thermal drones, boats with infrared cameras and underwater hydrophones."I don't know what it is. All I know is that there is a big something in Loch Ness. I have seen sonar scans of objects the size of transit vans underneath the water moving."However, debunking one photo has not diminished the monster’s legend. In 1972, the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau pursued the largest search in Loch Ness history (until this weekend), however they found nothing. Then in 1987, Operation Deepscan used sonar equipment to scan the lake, and claimed they found an “unidentified object of unusual size and strength.”There have also been more than 1,100 “officially” recorded 'Nessie' sightings, according to the Loch Ness Centre.Alan McKenna, the head of the Loch Ness Exploration, said the group did manage to find evidence during this weekend’s search while using hydrophones.“It may well be gas escaping from the bottom of the loch,” he added. “It could be an animal... Of course it could be the elusive Loch Ness Monster."“It’s about inspiration,” said McKenna. “For very selfish reasons I don’t want the Loch Ness mystery or interest in Loch Ness itself to diminish in any way whatsoever at all.”'Nessie,' which is most often described as a dragon, or a plesiosaur, now brings in as much as 41 million pounds ($52 million) each year to Scotland’s economy.“It’s the same with every legend out there,” he said. “It just takes one person to believe and it just continues.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220327/scottish-pupils-may-be-taught-that-loch-ness-monster-is-allusion-to-primitive-scotland---report-1094234436.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210925/hello-nessie-drone-captures-mysterious-shadow-lurking-in-loch-ness---photo-video-1089398513.html

loch ness

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

loch ness, loch ness monster, nessie, scotland, mythology, lore