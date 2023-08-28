International
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
Scotland Hosts One of Largest Hunts for Loch Ness Monster in 50 Years
The largest hunt in over five decades went underway this weekend. The legend of the Loch Ness monster continues to make a presence in people's imaginations roughly 90 years after her now-debunked photo first surfaced.
The largest “Nessie” hunt in more than 50 years kicked off this weekend in the Scottish Highlands, and involved hundreds of volunteers who hoped to finally catch - or better understand, the mystery of the Loch Ness monster.The “hunters” included those from the Loch Ness Centre who paired up with the independent research team Loch Ness Exploration. In their hunt, officials used surveying equipment they say has not been previously used at the site of Loch Ness, including thermal drones, boats with infrared cameras and underwater hydrophones."I don't know what it is. All I know is that there is a big something in Loch Ness. I have seen sonar scans of objects the size of transit vans underneath the water moving."However, debunking one photo has not diminished the monster’s legend. In 1972, the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau pursued the largest search in Loch Ness history (until this weekend), however they found nothing. Then in 1987, Operation Deepscan used sonar equipment to scan the lake, and claimed they found an “unidentified object of unusual size and strength.”There have also been more than 1,100 “officially” recorded 'Nessie' sightings, according to the Loch Ness Centre.Alan McKenna, the head of the Loch Ness Exploration, said the group did manage to find evidence during this weekend’s search while using hydrophones.“It may well be gas escaping from the bottom of the loch,” he added. “It could be an animal... Of course it could be the elusive Loch Ness Monster."“It’s about inspiration,” said McKenna. “For very selfish reasons I don’t want the Loch Ness mystery or interest in Loch Ness itself to diminish in any way whatsoever at all.”'Nessie,' which is most often described as a dragon, or a plesiosaur, now brings in as much as 41 million pounds ($52 million) each year to Scotland’s economy.“It’s the same with every legend out there,” he said. “It just takes one person to believe and it just continues.”
loch ness
scotland
Scotland Hosts One of Largest Hunts for Loch Ness Monster in 50 Years

21:42 GMT 28.08.2023
Mary Manley
The Scottish folklore creature is believed to inhabit Loch Ness, a large lake in the Scottish Highlands that measures 23 miles (36 kilometers) in length with a maximum depth of 788 feet (240 meters).
The largest “Nessie” hunt in more than 50 years kicked off this weekend in the Scottish Highlands, and involved hundreds of volunteers who hoped to finally catch - or better understand, the mystery of the Loch Ness monster.
The “hunters” included those from the Loch Ness Centre who paired up with the independent research team Loch Ness Exploration. In their hunt, officials used surveying equipment they say has not been previously used at the site of Loch Ness, including thermal drones, boats with infrared cameras and underwater hydrophones.

"There's not a corner of the globe you can go to where people haven't heard of 'Nessie,' but it is still one of our biggest questions – what is the Loch Ness Monster," Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said.

"I don't know what it is. All I know is that there is a big something in Loch Ness. I have seen sonar scans of objects the size of transit vans underneath the water moving."
Scottish Pupils May Be Taught That Loch Ness Monster is Allusion to 'Primitive' Scotland - Report
27 March 2022
In 1934, one of the most recognizable photos of 'Nessie' first surfaced, showing a creature with a long neck and dinosaur-like serpentining from the water’s surface.

But 60 years later, that photo proved to be a hoax. The monster captured by Robert Wilson was just a toy submarine with a plastic head attached to it.

However, debunking one photo has not diminished the monster’s legend. In 1972, the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau pursued the largest search in Loch Ness history (until this weekend), however they found nothing. Then in 1987, Operation Deepscan used sonar equipment to scan the lake, and claimed they found an “unidentified object of unusual size and strength.”
There have also been more than 1,100 “officially” recorded 'Nessie' sightings, according to the Loch Ness Centre.
Alan McKenna, the head of the Loch Ness Exploration, said the group did manage to find evidence during this weekend’s search while using hydrophones.
"We did hear something. We heard four distinctive 'gloops'," said McKenna. "We all got a bit excited, ran to go make sure the recorder was on and it wasn’t plugged in."
“It may well be gas escaping from the bottom of the loch,” he added. “It could be an animal... Of course it could be the elusive Loch Ness Monster."
Hello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video
25 September 2021
The legend of 'Nessie' dates back to ancient times, with stone carvings depicting a mysterious animal with flippers. And according to a 7th-century biography of the Irish monk, St. Columba, the monster once attacked a swimmer in 565 AD, before turning on another man just as Columba intervened.

“It’s about inspiration,” said McKenna. “For very selfish reasons I don’t want the Loch Ness mystery or interest in Loch Ness itself to diminish in any way whatsoever at all.”
'Nessie,' which is most often described as a dragon, or a plesiosaur, now brings in as much as 41 million pounds ($52 million) each year to Scotland’s economy.

“I think there’s always going to be a small part of me that wants to believe,” said Craig Whitefield, 29, a medical administrator from Scotland who spent the weekend watching the surface of Loch Ness, waiting for something to appear.

“It’s the same with every legend out there,” he said. “It just takes one person to believe and it just continues.”
