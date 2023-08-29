Beijing, Washington Preparing for Transportation of Pandas to China - Embassy
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDSGiant Panda Xiao Qi Ji lounges after eating honey-covered treats to celebrate his third birthday, at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2023. All three giant pandas at the National Zoo, Xiao Qi Ji, Tian Tian, and Mei Xiang, are celebrating their final birthdays in Washington, as they are expected to be returned to China by December 7, 2023.
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Beijing and Washington are preparing the transportation of giant pandas back to China, while also discussing future cooperation on giant panda conservation and research, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Recently, the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the National Zoo in Washington had announced that the three giant pandas-Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji-will return to China at the end of this year as previously scheduled," Liu Pengyu said.
"China and the US are going through the relevant procedures and preparing for the transportation to ensure that the panda family have a safe journey home. At the same time, the technical cooperation units of China and the United States are communicating on future collaboration on giant panda conservation and research."
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday the three panda bears in Washington may be returned to China at the end of the year.
"It has been 51 years since Chinese giant pandas Ling Ling and Xing Xing came to the United States as friendship ambassadors in 1972. Starting from 2000, China and the United States began cooperation on giant panda conservation and research," Liu Pengyu said.
"Many good results have been achieved on breeding, disease prevention and control, technical exchanges and public awareness. This has played a positive role in protecting endangered species and enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples."
Liu Pengyu went on to say that the facilities and equipment of the National Zoo in Washington are fully functional, the breeding management system is sound, and the operation standardized and the food supply guaranteed.
"The zoo has outstanding scientific research strength, and is equipped with experienced full-time breeders and a professional veterinary team. All conditions there can guarantee quality living conditions of giant pandas," he added.
"Since the cooperation began, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have given birth to four cubs, bringing joy to the American people and our two peoples closer to each other. In particular, the birth of Xiao Qi Ji, whose name means 'little miracle', during the pandemic brought encouraging news to panda lovers all over the world."
The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington and the China Wildlife and Conservation Association have a three-year agreement to keep three panda bears in the US capital through 2023. The agreement is set to expire in December.