Beijing, Washington Preparing for Transportation of Pandas to China - Embassy

Beijing and Washington are preparing the transportation of giant pandas back to China, while also discussing future cooperation on giant panda conservation and research, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik.

2023-08-29T19:57+0000

"Recently, the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the National Zoo in Washington had announced that the three giant pandas-Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji-will return to China at the end of this year as previously scheduled," Liu Pengyu said. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday the three panda bears in Washington may be returned to China at the end of the year. "It has been 51 years since Chinese giant pandas Ling Ling and Xing Xing came to the United States as friendship ambassadors in 1972. Starting from 2000, China and the United States began cooperation on giant panda conservation and research," Liu Pengyu said. Liu Pengyu went on to say that the facilities and equipment of the National Zoo in Washington are fully functional, the breeding management system is sound, and the operation standardized and the food supply guaranteed. "The zoo has outstanding scientific research strength, and is equipped with experienced full-time breeders and a professional veterinary team. All conditions there can guarantee quality living conditions of giant pandas," he added. The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington and the China Wildlife and Conservation Association have a three-year agreement to keep three panda bears in the US capital through 2023. The agreement is set to expire in December.

