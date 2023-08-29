International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/beijing-washington-preparing-for-transportation-of-pandas-to-china---embassy-1112972641.html
Beijing, Washington Preparing for Transportation of Pandas to China - Embassy
Beijing, Washington Preparing for Transportation of Pandas to China - Embassy
Beijing and Washington are preparing the transportation of giant pandas back to China, while also discussing future cooperation on giant panda conservation and research, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik.
2023-08-29T19:57+0000
2023-08-29T19:56+0000
beyond politics
panda
chinese embassy
smithsonian national zoo
white house
china
tian tian
karine jean-pierre
conservation program
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1d/1112972484_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_15ff5cb921268d3a1d16e90a46763cc4.jpg
"Recently, the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the National Zoo in Washington had announced that the three giant pandas-Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji-will return to China at the end of this year as previously scheduled," Liu Pengyu said. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday the three panda bears in Washington may be returned to China at the end of the year. "It has been 51 years since Chinese giant pandas Ling Ling and Xing Xing came to the United States as friendship ambassadors in 1972. Starting from 2000, China and the United States began cooperation on giant panda conservation and research," Liu Pengyu said. Liu Pengyu went on to say that the facilities and equipment of the National Zoo in Washington are fully functional, the breeding management system is sound, and the operation standardized and the food supply guaranteed. "The zoo has outstanding scientific research strength, and is equipped with experienced full-time breeders and a professional veterinary team. All conditions there can guarantee quality living conditions of giant pandas," he added. The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington and the China Wildlife and Conservation Association have a three-year agreement to keep three panda bears in the US capital through 2023. The agreement is set to expire in December.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20201208/panda-diplomacy-remains-despite-trade-war-as-chinas-bears-allowed-to-stay-in-us-zoo-1081395041.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1d/1112972484_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89d6ccfa6c2935ce454ea9ec34c9352f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese embassy spokesperson liu pengyu, china, giant panda conservation and research, us-china relations,
chinese embassy spokesperson liu pengyu, china, giant panda conservation and research, us-china relations,

Beijing, Washington Preparing for Transportation of Pandas to China - Embassy

19:57 GMT 29.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDSGiant Panda Xiao Qi Ji lounges after eating honey-covered treats to celebrate his third birthday, at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2023. All three giant pandas at the National Zoo, Xiao Qi Ji, Tian Tian, and Mei Xiang, are celebrating their final birthdays in Washington, as they are expected to be returned to China by December 7, 2023.
Giant Panda Xiao Qi Ji lounges after eating honey-covered treats to celebrate his third birthday, at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2023. All three giant pandas at the National Zoo, Xiao Qi Ji, Tian Tian, and Mei Xiang, are celebrating their final birthdays in Washington, as they are expected to be returned to China by December 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Beijing and Washington are preparing the transportation of giant pandas back to China, while also discussing future cooperation on giant panda conservation and research, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Recently, the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the National Zoo in Washington had announced that the three giant pandas-Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji-will return to China at the end of this year as previously scheduled," Liu Pengyu said.
"China and the US are going through the relevant procedures and preparing for the transportation to ensure that the panda family have a safe journey home. At the same time, the technical cooperation units of China and the United States are communicating on future collaboration on giant panda conservation and research."
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday the three panda bears in Washington may be returned to China at the end of the year.
"It has been 51 years since Chinese giant pandas Ling Ling and Xing Xing came to the United States as friendship ambassadors in 1972. Starting from 2000, China and the United States began cooperation on giant panda conservation and research," Liu Pengyu said.
"Many good results have been achieved on breeding, disease prevention and control, technical exchanges and public awareness. This has played a positive role in protecting endangered species and enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples."
Liu Pengyu went on to say that the facilities and equipment of the National Zoo in Washington are fully functional, the breeding management system is sound, and the operation standardized and the food supply guaranteed.
Canadian Zoo Sends Pandas Home to China After Pandemic Frustrates Bamboo Imports - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2020
World
'Panda Diplomacy' Remains Despite Trade War as China's Bears Allowed to Stay in US Zoo
8 December 2020, 13:49 GMT
"The zoo has outstanding scientific research strength, and is equipped with experienced full-time breeders and a professional veterinary team. All conditions there can guarantee quality living conditions of giant pandas," he added.
"Since the cooperation began, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have given birth to four cubs, bringing joy to the American people and our two peoples closer to each other. In particular, the birth of Xiao Qi Ji, whose name means 'little miracle', during the pandemic brought encouraging news to panda lovers all over the world."
The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington and the China Wildlife and Conservation Association have a three-year agreement to keep three panda bears in the US capital through 2023. The agreement is set to expire in December.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала