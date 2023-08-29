https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/emmett-till-lynching-anniversary-highlights-enduring-problem-of-racism-1112952333.html

Emmett Till Lynching Anniversary Highlights Enduring Problem of Racism

Emmett Till Lynching Anniversary Highlights Enduring Problem of Racism

Emmett Till Lynching Anniversary Highlights Enduring Problem of Racism How New York Times Covers Ukraine Without Lying, Socialist Horizon Conference To Open in Atlanta, What The Future Holds For Inflation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the book “Leaving World War II Behind” to discuss how the New York Times presents a biased narrative about Ukraine without necessarily lying, how the paper casts an “us vs. them” narrative that characterizes opposition to US support for the conflict in Ukraine as pro-Russian, and how the collapsing of wars to individual characterizations like obscures the true costs of war and demonizes efforts for peace.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Atlanta-based organizer Estevan Hernandez to discuss the upcoming Socialist Horizon conference in Atlanta, Georgia and why it’s important to have this type of conference at the current moment, how this conference aims to confront issues facing working class people like police brutality and economic exploitation, and how this conference connects to other conferences taking place all around the world.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss the address given by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed’s retreat and how it might reveal the action that the Fed could take as inflation continues to decline, how the Fed’s approach to inflation has rebutted more radical approaches to inflation which suggested mass unemployment as a solution, and how inflation may change as monetary and fiscal policy continue to impact the economy.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss Bernie Sanders’ comments on the re-election campaign of Joe Biden and the Green Party candidate Cornel West, the anniversary of the killing of Emmett Till and how little has changed since then, the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for jobs and Freedom and how much of the meaning behind the original march has been obscured, and how the response to the recent shooting in Jacksonville, Florida could serve to further criminalize activists who organize against issues like police brutality.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

