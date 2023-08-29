https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/florida-orders-evacuation-in-counties-expected-to-be-hit-by-hurricane-idalia-1112969678.html

Florida Orders Evacuation in Counties Expected to Be Hit by Hurricane Idalia

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in several counties in Florida ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Idalia

"Mandatory evacuation order begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and be completed by 7pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023," the Division of Emergency management said in a statement regarding communities in Dixie County in northern Florida.Similar evacuation orders have been issued for another 23 counties in Florida, the statement said.Multiple counties across Florida are under hurricane warning and watch, the statement added.The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Idalia would reach the Gulf Coast of Florida later on Tuesday or early tomorrow morning.The hurricane is expected to pass "near or along" the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina later on Wednesday and Thursday, the NHC added.

