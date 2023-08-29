https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/israel-looks-to-implement-laser-defense-system-in-next-two-years-1112955402.html

Israel Looks to Implement Laser Defense System in Next Two Years

The Iron Beam has precise targeting, and is cheaper to use than the Iron Dome.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems chairman Yuval Steinitz revealed on Sunday that Israel will have partial laser defenses this time next year.“The laser-defense system is truly great news. It will be both land- and air-based. I do want to be cautious regarding time frames. In another two years, we expect to deploy systems along the Gaza Strip border to test this tool’s effectiveness,” outgoing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff Aviv Kohavi said this past January.The Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Iron Beam has been in development for nearly 20 years, and will be integrated directly into the Rafael-made Iron Dome air defense batteries. Thus far, the Iron Dome has intercepted about 95% of aerial threats fired from Gaza.Insiders have reported that by attaching the Iron Beam system, the IDF expects to save money as the laser costs just a “few dollars to fire,” and does not need to be restocked compared to the cost of a Tamir interceptor, which is $50,000. The laser is also capable of striking its target within seconds.One drawback to the laser system, however, is that it has a shorter range than Israel’s Iron Dome, and can only hit targets located five to six miles away (eight to 10 kilometers). The laser can also engage just a single target at a time, whereas the Iron Dome can intercept multiple threats at once. The executive vice president of Rafael’s land and naval division, Ran Gozali, boasted the laser beam can be focused to the “diameter of a coin in a 10-kilometer range.”Other countries have closely watched the development of the Israeli defense systems. In December of 2022, the US aerospace, arms and defense company Lockheed Martin announced a partnership agreement with Rafael, asking the firm to build and export a similar version of the laser system for the US.

