International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/japanese-armed-forces-cannot-maintain-countrys-security---chief-of-staff-1112956478.html
Japanese Armed Forces Cannot Maintain Country's Security - Chief of Staff
Japanese Armed Forces Cannot Maintain Country's Security - Chief of Staff
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Japanese Self-Defense Forces, with their current capabilities, cannot ensure the country's security in the face of regional and global... 29.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-29T05:27+0000
2023-08-29T05:27+0000
military
japan
nato
national defense strategy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1d/1112956559_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b1dcc47441c1fe0d3cfc51217458c4db.jpg
"We cannot maintain Japan's security with our current capabilities," Yoshida told the Nikkei Asia news portal. He noted that in order to boost the country’s armed forces, the Japanese government approved three defense documents, confirming its plans to increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, among other things. In late 2022, Japan adopted three key documents on defense and security, namely the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Plan. In accordance with these documents, government defense spending should be increased from 27.5 trillion yen ($187.8 billion) to 43 trillion yen over the five-year period to be in line with NATO's standard requirement to spend 2% of GDP on the military. On June 16, the Japanese parliament passed legislation on the sources of funding for increased defense spending.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/academic-pacific-drills-by-us-allies-seek-to-reassert-bygone-glory-days-of-cold-war-1112899580.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1d/1112956559_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dbedb324d455576ab9a281fae34ae034.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, nato, national defense strategy
japan, nato, national defense strategy

Japanese Armed Forces Cannot Maintain Country's Security - Chief of Staff

05:27 GMT 29.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / PHILIP FONGGeneral Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 (PALS 22), at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Kisarazu in Chiba prefecture on June 16, 2022. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 (PALS 22), at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Kisarazu in Chiba prefecture on June 16, 2022. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / PHILIP FONG
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Japanese Self-Defense Forces, with their current capabilities, cannot ensure the country's security in the face of regional and global challenges, Chief of Staff of the Japanese Joint Staff Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida said on Tuesday.
"We cannot maintain Japan's security with our current capabilities," Yoshida told the Nikkei Asia news portal.
He noted that in order to boost the country’s armed forces, the Japanese government approved three defense documents, confirming its plans to increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, among other things.
"There are two things Japan must do. First, we must fundamentally strengthen our defensive capabilities so that we are not underestimated. Second, we need to do what we can to sustain extended deterrence, including through strategies involving US nuclear weapons," Yoshida added.
Australian F-35A lightning fighter jets fly past armoured vehicles during a joint exercise between Australian and Philippine troops at a naval base in San Antonio town, Zambales province on August 25, 2023. Australian and Filipino troops held exercises on August 25 near flashpoint South China Sea waters claimed by China, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos hailing them as an extremely important example of close cooperation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Analysis
Academic: Pacific Drills by US, Allies Seek to Reassert Bygone ‘Glory Days of Cold War’
25 August, 20:50 GMT
In late 2022, Japan adopted three key documents on defense and security, namely the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Plan. In accordance with these documents, government defense spending should be increased from 27.5 trillion yen ($187.8 billion) to 43 trillion yen over the five-year period to be in line with NATO's standard requirement to spend 2% of GDP on the military. On June 16, the Japanese parliament passed legislation on the sources of funding for increased defense spending.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала