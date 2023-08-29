https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/mugshot-bliss-trump-raises-record-breaking-71-million-1112950424.html
Mugshot Bliss: Trump Raises Record-Breaking $7.1 Million
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Trump raising millions following his viral mugshot.
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry VeteranScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystKoffi Kouakou - Africa Analyst, Senior Research fellowThe show kicks off with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon joining to share his perspective on Donald Trump raising $7.1 million following his viral mugshot.Later, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis joins The Final Countdown to discuss the homeownership crisis in the US.The second hour begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining the Final Countdown to discuss the death of Wagner chief Prigozhin and Viktor Shokin's allegations against the Biden family.Africa analyst and senior research fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies Koffi Kouakou joins The Final Countdown to discuss the Niger military's giving foreign diplomats 48 hours to leave the country.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM