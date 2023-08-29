https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/russian-air-defense-destroys-2-ukrainian-drones-over-tula-region-1112956111.html

Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Tula Region

The Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over Russia’s Tula Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"This morning, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation using two aircraft-type drones was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of Tula Region," the ministry said.The foiled attack comes on the heels of multiple thwarted efforts by the Ukrainian regime. Since hostilities kicked off between Ukraine and Russia, the Kiev regime has continued to conduct multiple strikes near civilian populations.

