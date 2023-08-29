International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/russian-air-defense-destroys-2-ukrainian-drones-over-tula-region-1112956111.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Tula Region
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Tula Region
The Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over Russia’s Tula Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-08-29T04:54+0000
2023-08-29T04:54+0000
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
drones
drone strike
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg
"This morning, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation using two aircraft-type drones was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of Tula Region," the ministry said.The foiled attack comes on the heels of multiple thwarted efforts by the Ukrainian regime. Since hostilities kicked off between Ukraine and Russia, the Kiev regime has continued to conduct multiple strikes near civilian populations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/dangerous-improvisation-of-ukrainian-troops-with-cluster-shells---reports-1112941889.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc772d6e8ce13f8e6677dab1e67908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, special operation, drone, drone attack
russia, ukraine, special operation, drone, drone attack

Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Tula Region

04:54 GMT 29.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over Russia’s Tula Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"This morning, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation using two aircraft-type drones was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of Tula Region," the ministry said.
Bands broken, dozens of 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions rounds wait to be loaded into M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicles Sept. 20 at the Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division motor pool at Camp Hovey, South Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Dangerous Improvisation' of Ukrainian Troops With Cluster Shells - Reports
Yesterday, 18:54 GMT
The foiled attack comes on the heels of multiple thwarted efforts by the Ukrainian regime. Since hostilities kicked off between Ukraine and Russia, the Kiev regime has continued to conduct multiple strikes near civilian populations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала