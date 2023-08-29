https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/spanish-civil-guard-dismantles-criminal-group-trafficking-hazardous-waste---ministry-1112955018.html
Spanish Civil Guard Dismantles Criminal Group Trafficking Hazardous Waste - Ministry
The Spanish Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal organization involved in the illegal trafficking of hazardous waste, mainly end-of-life vehicles, the Spanish Interior Ministry said on Monday.
MADRID (Sputnik) - The Spanish Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal organization involved in the illegal trafficking of hazardous waste, mainly end-of-life vehicles, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Monday.
"The Civil Guard ... has dismantled a criminal organization involved in the illegal trafficking of hazardous waste. The organization carried out its activities at an Authorized Treatment Center [CAT] for end-of-life vehicles located in the autonomous community of Madrid, through a network of companies linked to the management of this type of vehicles, mainly motorcycles and mopeds, and with branches in several Spanish provinces," the ministry said in a statement.
"The ultimate purpose was to illegally export them as second-hand vehicles to various African countries, as well as Italy, Portugal and Poland."
Spanish law enforcement agents arrested 25 individuals and carried out investigations into five entities, the ministry added. During the searches, they seized a large amount of documentary evidence, about 4,000 euros ($4,300) in cash and a machine for counting banknotes, as well as several weapons and ammunition.
Another investigation was launched against the criminal group over violations of worker's rights, as some of the staff had no employment contracts, and most transactions were carried out in cash, the ministry said.
In addition, a significant amount of hazardous waste was stored on unauthorized land and exceeded the maximum allowable period for such storage, the ministry said.
"Such illegal actions generated high profits for the members of the organization, who enjoyed a high standard of living and had acquired numerous movable and immovable assets," the ministry said.
Assets worth 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion), which are currently under judicial control, were also identified in possession of the suspects, it added.