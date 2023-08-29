https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/trump-mugshot-goes-viral-shokin-makes-new-claims-against-biden-family-1112959185.html
Trump Mugshot Goes Viral, Shokin Makes New Claims Against Biden Family
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s record breaking fundraiser that proceeded after his mugshot.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystAngie Wong: Journalist and Political CommentatorAmeshia Cross: Writer and Democratic StrategistThabiso Lehoko: Sputnik Correspondent in South AfricaNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American JournalistIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda. Later in the first hour, they discussed the advances of the Russian military in the Donetsk Republic and the Ukrainian claims that they seized a key town in the Donbass.In the second hour, Fault Lines host spoke with journalist Angie Wong about Donald Trump’s mugshot going viral as the former president raised $7.1 million while Ron DeSantis heads back to Florida as a major storm heads toward Florida.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with writer Ameshia Cross about an article she wrote regarding the Fulton County jail as Trump’s indictment brings to light the horrid conditions inmates face in the county jail.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko to talk about Niger's military leadership ordering the French, US, Nigerian and German ambassadors to leave their country and the reason for the expulsion of the foreign diplomats.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Nebojsa Malic about the former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin and his new allegations against the Biden family as he was ousted in 2016 because of an investigation against the Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:35 GMT 29.08.2023 (Updated: 14:52 GMT 29.08.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s record breaking fundraiser that proceeded after his mugshot.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political Commentator
Ameshia Cross: Writer and Democratic Strategist
Thabiso Lehoko: Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American Journalist
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda. Later in the first hour, they discussed the advances of the Russian military in the Donetsk Republic and the Ukrainian claims that they seized a key town in the Donbass.
In the second hour, Fault Lines host spoke with journalist Angie Wong about Donald Trump’s mugshot going viral as the former president raised $7.1 million while Ron DeSantis heads back to Florida as a major storm heads toward Florida.
Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with writer Ameshia Cross about an article she wrote regarding the Fulton County jail as Trump’s indictment brings to light the horrid conditions inmates face in the county jail.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko to talk about Niger's military leadership ordering the French, US, Nigerian and German ambassadors to leave their country and the reason for the expulsion of the foreign diplomats.
Later in the last hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Nebojsa Malic about the former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin and his new allegations against the Biden family as he was ousted in 2016 because of an investigation against the Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
